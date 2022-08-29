Silverchair: Daniel Johns on triple-murder by teens who were ‘influenced by his songs’

<!–

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns is candid about an infamous triple homicide in America supposedly inspired by his music.

In 1995, a 16-year-old boy from Washington DC and his friend murdered his parents and brother in a crime that shook the capital.

When the police arrived to arrest the teens, they reportedly played the song Israel’s Son, from Silverchair’s debut album Frogstomp, which read: ‘Hate is what I feel for you/I want you to know that I want you dead. ‘

Johns, 43, said on an episode of his docuseries In The Mind of Daniel Johns: “It’s pretty devastating to write a song when you’re a teenager and then have someone take someone’s life because apparently it’s affected people.” to kill someone.’

The singer and guitarist admitted that he “don’t like people looking to me for accompaniment in the songs.”

“I don’t even know where this ship is going. I know where it has been, and I write about it, and then I make predictions. Often they happen, but I don’t know if I’m making a prediction,” he said.

‘I didn’t realize it then. At that point I was still, I guess… it affected me, but I had to pretend it wasn’t,” Johns said.

‘I couldn’t acknowledge it. I think that was part of the pattern.”

It comes after Johns claimed his former bandmates refused to appear on his new album.

In a preview for his new docuseries, Johns revealed that he had asked Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou to play on his recent solo album FutureNever, which topped the charts.

“I didn’t ask them out of necessity, I asked them because I wanted to make it clear that as people I have no problem with them,” he said.

“I just didn’t want to play under the Silverchair banner.”