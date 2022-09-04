Silverchair bass player Chris Joannou and wife Karissa sell family home

<!–

Chris Joannou has uprooted his family from their hometown in Newcastle and earned a decent amount of money in the process.

The former Silverchair bassist and his wife, Karissa, have sold their childhood home for a whopping $1.65 million.

The 42-year-old would move to Coffs Harbor to be closer to his wife’s family.

The couple paid $671,000 in 2014 for the three-bedroom house in Carrington.

The house was built in 1910 and has ornate ceilings and stained glass windows.

It occupies a spacious 508 sqm, also has beautiful pine floors and has been recently renovated.

Chris rose to fame in the Australian rock band Silverchair which rocketed to the top of the charts in 1994.

The band, which includes vocalist Daniel Johns and drummer Ben Gillies, went into a ‘final break’ in 2011.

In recent years Chris has turned his attention to hospitality, opening a bar and dumpling restaurant in The Edwards retail space in Newcastle in 2016.

“I haven’t played music in, gosh, I don’t know how long,” Chris said The Daily Telegraph.

‘I always knew that if the band finally stopped, I would work in the hospitality industry. It’s just another kind of creative outlet,” he added.

Chris is also the co-founder and co-owner of the Lovells Lager beer company.