Silverchair bass player Chris Joannou and wife Karissa sell family home

Entertainment
By Merry

Silverchair bassist Chris Joannou and wife sell Newcastle family home for $1.65 million – after career switch from music to hospitality

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 09:47, September 4, 2022 | Updated: 09:51, September 4, 2022

Chris Joannou has uprooted his family from their hometown in Newcastle and earned a decent amount of money in the process.

The former Silverchair bassist and his wife, Karissa, have sold their childhood home for a whopping $1.65 million.

The 42-year-old would move to Coffs Harbor to be closer to his wife’s family.

Chris Joannou (pictured) has uprooted his family from their hometown in Newcastle and has earned a decent amount of money in the process. The former Silverchair bassist and his wife, Karissa, have sold their childhood home for a whopping $1.65 million

The couple paid $671,000 in 2014 for the three-bedroom house in Carrington.

The house was built in 1910 and has ornate ceilings and stained glass windows.

It occupies a spacious 508 sqm, also has beautiful pine floors and has been recently renovated.

The couple paid $671,000 for the three-bedroom house, located in Carrington, in 2014

The house was built in 1910 and has ornate ceilings and stained glass windows

Chris rose to fame in the Australian rock band Silverchair which rocketed to the top of the charts in 1994.

The band, which includes vocalist Daniel Johns and drummer Ben Gillies, went into a ‘final break’ in 2011.

In recent years Chris has turned his attention to hospitality, opening a bar and dumpling restaurant in The Edwards retail space in Newcastle in 2016.

Located on a spacious 508 sqm, it also has beautiful pine floors and has been recently renovated

The 42-year-old would move to Coffs Harbor to be closer to his wife's family

“I haven’t played music in, gosh, I don’t know how long,” Chris said The Daily Telegraph.

‘I always knew that if the band finally stopped, I would work in the hospitality industry. It’s just another kind of creative outlet,” he added.

Chris is also the co-founder and co-owner of the Lovells Lager beer company.

Chris rose to fame in the Australian rock band Silverchair, which rocketed to the top of the charts in 1994. The band, with vocalist Daniel Johns (center) and drummer Ben Gillies (left), went on a “final hiatus” in 2011.

