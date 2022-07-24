Silver lining for Lewis Hamilton but red face for Charles Leclerc after calamitous error

Lewis Hamilton, a little emotional, ran through a roll call from the well-wishers and supporters who propelled him to his 300th Grand Prix yesterday.

It’s strange what an unexpected second place and beating your teammate, George Russell, to third place does for morale during a terrible season.

Mention the triple century before the race and Hamilton responded like a Trappist monk, but after the podium it was like an audience with Lewis.

That was one side of the French Grand Prix here under a bright sun. Poor Charles Leclerc represented the other. He should have won, only to have his Ferrari spinning in the middle of the corner, a mistake so unnecessary that he left the Paul Ricard Circuit and vowed to lock himself at home.

It is to be hoped that no one offers him a whiskey and revolver, as he knows his schoolboy mistake could cost him the title. He even wondered if he deserved to wear the crown.

His slip into the tire barriers in fast corner 11, Le Beausset, gave Max Verstappen his seventh win of the season. So from 38 points adrift at the start of the day, Leclerc is now 63 on Verstappen. That’s two and a half wins apart.

Ferrari is really inscrutable. Despite moaning wealth and unsurpassed heritage, they regularly shoot themselves in the foot. This season alone, they’ve accomplished the unholy trinity: unreliability, strategy mistakes and driver boobs.

That manual is written in Maranello.

Why? A unique theory was put forth by one of their former champions, the late Niki Lauda, ​​when I asked why Michael Schumacher’s glorious era was not more successfully supported.

“They’re too Italian,” he said. Referring to Schumacher, technical director Ross Brawn and the predominantly indigenous workforce, Lauda added: “Then you had the German influence: clear, unbending. The English acted as a bridge. In Italy everything revolves around romance and spaghetti.’

If anyone ever cared less about what we now call ‘wokery’ it was Mr N Lauda, ​​his natural aptitude boosted by escaping a burning Ferrari seconds before dying.

One Englishman who really misses the Scuderia is James Allison. The mention of his name, and the fact that he was allowed to leave a few years ago, has made former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo shake his head in despair.

Allison is technical director at Mercedes.

Before recalling the Silver Arrows’ best result of the season, a few words of self-flagellation from Leclerc, who behaves frankly with decency and modesty. After a deep cry of ‘Nooooo’ over the radio, he offered a calm mea culpa in the paddock after the incident on lap 18.

“I feel like I’m performing at the highest level of my career, but it doesn’t make sense if I make those mistakes,” said the 24-year-old in his first realistic crack at the title.

“I lost 25 points here because I would probably win, and seven in Imola because of my mistake.

“So if 32 points are missing at the end of the year, I would know it’s from me and I didn’t deserve to win the championship. I have to be on top of it if I want to become world champion.’

It was doubly disappointing for the Monegask as he won in Austria two weeks ago to push himself back into the fray and then took pole. He withstood the early pressure of Verstappen manpower, and then whoops.

In any case, Leclerc only has to wait until Sunday in Budapest – the last round before the summer break – for his chance at redemption.

When he returned to Hamilton, his second place was the result of cleverly passing Red Bull’s Sergio Perez at the start and then being lucky with Leclerc’s retirement.

The fact that Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari had to cut himself up from behind after an engine change before being given a five-second penalty for a ridiculously unsafe release also helped.

But, but, but for Mercedes this was balm after the trials of recent months.

Even on Saturday they were a second off the pace, but they outperformed yesterday, as they have recently, as the race progressed.

“This is an incredible result for us,” said Hamilton. “This is progress, although we are not necessarily closing the gap in qualifying performance.

“This is my 300th Grand Prix. It was mentioned at the beginning of the weekend and I didn’t think much about it.

“But this morning I woke up feeling incredibly grateful, thinking about all the people who were with me along the way: Ron Dennis, Martin Whitmarsh and Mansour Ojjeh at McLaren; Toto Wolff, Niki Lauda, ​​Ola Kollenius and Markus Shafer at Mercedes.

‘Who am I missing? Dieter Zetsche (former chairman of Daimler). All these incredible people have supported me since I was 13. I am very proud to represent them here with George. We have to keep pushing.’

There was a slight scratch in Hamilton’s voice, perhaps rewinding his mind to his early trip to Formula 1 and then his Melbourne debut in March 2007, when his teammate Russell had just turned nine.

As for the younger man, he drove well, not least by being alert as a late virtual safety car pulled back and he passed Perez in third.

By then, Leclerc was already sadly back in the paddock.