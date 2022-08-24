Silly website lets you come up with the worst iPhone design in history

With Apple fans around the world obsessed with the launch of iPhone 14 next month, a creative developer (spotted by 9to5Mac) has given us the chance to design the device ourselves.

If you want to live out your fantasies of being the next Jony Ive, head over to Neal Agarwal’s website, where you’ll have the chance to design the next iPhone. Starting with a portless, notchless device (which some may like to keep), it’s up to you to select additional features and drag and drop them wherever you want.

The chassis and screen size are fixed, unfortunately for those looking to save the iPhone mini, but otherwise you get an alarmingly free hand. In addition to sensible and semi-sensible options like cameras, ports, logos, and buttons, you can add the iPod’s click wheel, the Apple Watch’s Digital Crown, and, er, the Pro Display XDR’s kickstand.

In fact, there are a ton of options that have never appeared on an Apple device and probably never will. Our younger readers may not recognize the dial, but who wouldn’t enjoy shiny eyes, a steering wheel and a handy cup holder?

Funnily enough, even this absurdist version doesn’t think a USB-C port is a realistic option for this year’s iPhone design. Bringing back the headphone port? Secure. Add an HDMI port that is literally thicker than the phone itself? No problem. But USB-C in 2022 is crazy talk.

That odd omission aside, this is both fun and acutely well observed. We especially enjoyed seeing our pathetic, Homer Simpson-esque phone design presented in an Apple-style keynote video, complete with approving Tim Cook voiceover. While we wait for the iPhone 14, here’s a decent way to kill half an hour by imagining the absolute worst-case scenario when it launches.