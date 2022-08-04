Silly sausage! French physicist forced to apologise for ‘planet’ photo that was a snap of chorizo

A prominent French physicist has been forced to apologize for a photo he believes came from NASA’s new space telescope and was in fact a piece of chorizo.

Etienne Klein, a renowned philosopher and director of research at the French Atomic Energy Commission, told his followers that “there is no such thing as Spanish cured meats anywhere but on Earth.”

Last Sunday, he had posted a tweet that he claimed was the latest amazing image from the advanced James Webb Space Telescope of the star Proxima Centauri.

The photo claims to show a raging red ball of cosmic energy, pockmarked with glowing solar storms raging across the neighboring star’s surface.

Photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun, 4.2 light-years away from us, Klein tweeted.

“She was taken by the JWST. This level of detail… A new world is revealed every day.”

The photo resembled famous portraits of the sun taken by the European Space Agency’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI), which captures detailed solar storms on the surface of our home star at a distance of 75 million miles.

Proxima Centauri, the closest star to Earth, is 5.9 trillion miles away.

While most Twitter users could recognize that the photo posted by the leading physicist was in fact a picture of a slice of Spanish sausage, others were more gullible.

“The last photo of Proxima Centauri was this,” said one user when posting a photo of a distant star. “This is a huge step forward.”

“I don’t know if it’s a joke or real proxima that looks like a chorizo,” wrote another.

Twitter user Ned Boeuf, however, was not fooled. “Fake, it’s a slice of chorizo.”

And then the Twitter reaction started.

“As the director of a scientific research, it’s kind of inappropriate to share things like this without specifying from the first tweet that it’s false information if you know the speed at which false information spreads,” was an outraged reply.

‘There has indeed been a loss of resolution, which makes the joke more believable and therefore more toxic!’ wrote another.

Klein acknowledged that many users didn’t understand his joke, which he said was simply intended to encourage people to ask questions and not automatically accept “eloquent images” of people in positions of authority.

On Wednesday, he wrote his apologies.

“Given some of the comments, I feel compelled to clarify that this tweet containing an alleged snapshot of Proxima Centauri was entertainment,” he tweeted to his 89,200 followers.

“Let us learn to be wary of arguments of authority and equally of the spontaneous eloquence of certain images…”

“Well, when it’s time for aperitif, cognitive biases seem to be having a field day…

‘Then watch out for them. According to contemporary cosmology, nowhere else than on earth does an object that belongs to the Spanish charcuterie exist.’

“I come to apologize to those who may have been shocked by my joke, which had nothing original,” he said, describing the post as a “scientist joke.”

Before that, he posted the James Webb Space Telescope image of the Chariot Wheel galaxy and its companion galaxies (‘REAL this time).

“At 500 million light-years away, it was undoubtedly a spiral in the past, but it took on this strange appearance after a raging galactic accumulation.”

Last month, Elon Musk posted a meme where he joked about the JWST, comparing the granite slab of a kitchen to a visual representation of space, in a lighthearted joke aimed at NASA.