Silicon Valley debate over Twitter divides county leaders down the middle

The thorny national debate over the future of Twitter crept into Silicon Valley’s largest local government this month as Santa Clara County wrestled over whether it should abandon the increasingly contentious social media platform or run it under new owner Elon. Musk.

The county has more 40,000 followers on the platform and sees it as a powerful tool for bringing information to its approximately 2 million residents. But District Attorney Jeff Rosen, who oversees the largest prosecutor’s office in Northern California, was furious, saying there had been an “explosion” in hate speech on the platform after Musk’s inauguration in October.

The county decided to stay. The prosecutor decided to leave.

The debate raises serious questions about how local governments weigh the merits of a platform that has rebranded itself as a bastion of free speech while curtailing some of its past surveillance of controversial content and returning users previously banned for supporting white supremacy, anti-Semitism, and misinformation about elections and COVID-19.

“Every American has a moral obligation to fight hate speech. There are many ways to do this, big and small. Here’s one way: Get off Twitter. My office, the largest prosecutor’s office in Northern California, will be leaving Twitter,” Rosen wrote in his December 5 send-off.

But in Santa Clara County, Twitter is an important part of people’s daily lives and gets more engagement than other social networking sites, including Facebook, county spokeswoman Maria Leticia Gomez said Wednesday.

“These are all factors that went into our decision,” Gomez said. “People view the County as a trusted source of news when misinformation is spread. Without our presence, that trusted source disappears and we leave a void in space, which could cost lives.”

When Rosen deactivated his Twitter account, he joined a cohort of Twitter users who criticized Musk’s new direction for the San Francisco-based company, claiming his push for greater free speech will lead to more hateful rhetoric than it will propagate on the platform. Some preliminary studies have suggested that this is actually happening. But Musk’s supporters say the strategy will allow a broader set of voices to express political views on a platform that has been accused of censorship.

On Tuesday, amid controversy over that and other moves, Musk announced he would step down as chief executive once he found a replacement.

After the district attorney’s move, Santa Clara County Executive Jeff Smith contemplated doing the same, said Gomez, the county spokesman. The decision would have affected not only the main county account, but also the library, probation, office of emergency management, and health department accounts, the latter of which regularly relays information on best practices related to pandemic.

But after internal discussions, mainly around the platform’s ability to rapidly transmit crucial information in the face of disasters like earthquakes and wildfires, the decision was made to stay, Gomez said. She was among those who advocated its continued use. In a text message, Smith said the county does not support “the way Elon Musk runs Twitter” but acknowledges that departments rely on him to communicate.

In response, several of the county’s Twitter accounts posted a message over the past week: “The county is aware of the issues that have arisen on Twitter and shares concerns about the growing hateful rhetoric. However, as a government agency, we must maintain our presence to share information with the public, especially if it can save lives during an emergency.”

As for the district attorney’s move, Gomez said the county “has no say in what elected officials choose to do.”

In a statement, Rosen said he had “carefully evaluated the usefulness of Twitter against the fact that its guardrails have come off and it has become a platform for hate speech.”

He added: “I cannot support victims of hate criminals and at the same time support a for-profit app that is used too often to denigrate their faith, their ethnicity, their gender, their sexuality. Technology should elevate humanity, not feed its most dastardly impulses.”

In his departure from the platform, Rosen urged other district attorneys to leave Twitter as well. Spokesman Sean Webby said his office is not aware of any other prosecutors leaving the site, but said one, whom he did not identify, has inquired.

“As Americans, we have the freedom to speak our political opinions out loud and to strongly disagree with one another,” Rosen wrote in a December 5 statement. declaration. “However, when that speech crosses the line into hate, racism and anti-Semitism, all of our precious freedoms that we fight so hard for are undermined and our democracy weakened.”