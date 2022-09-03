Sigourney Weaver wows in a chic red jumpsuit the Master Gardener premiere in Venice

<!–

Sigourney Weaver certainly stood out from the crowd when she donned a chic red jumpsuit for the premiere of Master Gardener at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The actress, 72, who stars as Mrs Haverhill in the film, praised the attention in the bold ensemble as she graced the red carpet alongside her co-stars.

Sigourney’s jumpsuit had a keyhole cutout with gold chain detailing, with the loose-fitting fabric draped beautifully over her figure.

The Alien star completed her look with cream and gold studded heels, while stashing her essentials in a black handbag with gold chain detailing.

Sigourney styled her cropped auburn locks in soft waves while accentuating her complexion with a pink makeup palette.

The star, who added gold stud earrings, appeared in good spirits as she smiled for snaps and posed with fellow stars including Quintessa Swindell and Joel Edgerton.

Master Gardener follows the story of a meticulous horticulturist Narvel Roth (Edgerton) who tends the beautiful and historic grounds of a wealthy widow Mrs Haverhill (Weaver).

But after Mrs. Haverhill insists that Narvel hire her grandniece Maya (Swindell), his apprentice throws his life into chaos when dark secrets from his past are exposed and the lives of everyone who lives and works in Gracewood Gardens on his put head.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles, will also debut at its premiere — though it’s not part of the competition.

While for the first time in the history of the festival, a Netflix film – White Noise by Noah Baumbach – opens the proceedings.

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle star in the comedy-horror and the film will also be part of the competition category.

Luca Guadagnino’s coming of age horror novel Bones and All, starring Timothee Chalamet, will also battle it out in the competition segment, alongside Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter with Tilda Swinton.

