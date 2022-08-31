Sigourney Weaver reveals she has no intention of ever retiring from acting

While most 72-year-olds look forward to working as little as possible, Sigourney Weaver is quite the opposite and reveals she never intends to retire.

The beloved actress with classics like Alien and Ghostbusters to her credit is busier than ever, with three more films planned this year alone.

She talked about her life and career in an extensive interview with fellow actress Elizabeth Banks for: Interview Magazinewhere she revealed why she wants to keep working.

Weaver revealed that she has five new projects in the pipeline over the next few years, prompting Banks to say, “I don’t think you’ll be retiring anytime soon.”

Weaver replied, “I hope not, because I’m probably enjoying it now more than ever. I’m fine with maybe being the oldest person on set.”

She added that there is a period where she says, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s happening again’, but that is fading fast.

“But then I get the joy and explosion of letting this person live. And it’s the most exciting thing in the world,” she said.

Both Weaver and Banks star in the upcoming film Call Jane, which was picked up by Roadside Attractions after its Sundance debut, and is set to hit theaters October 28.

The film is a fictionalized account of the Jane Collective, which provided free abortions to more than 11,000 women in Chicago in the years leading up to Roe v. Wade.

When asked what she thinks about when she shoots a film, Weaver said, “I mostly think about women when I’m choosing scripts. Is it about something bigger than the characters themselves? And is it something I think is important?’

She added that when she took on the role of Call Jane, she wasn’t anticipating the end of Roe v. Wade, but said the real women of Call Jane “didn’t count on Roe v. Wade taking that case.” get or win. .’

“What you see in Call Jane are women who run business and take care of each other. That’s a very powerful message for all of us, because we feel gutted now that we know what the playing field really is, and that the religious right probably won’t stop there,” she said.

“They have been willing to embrace a completely amoral president to achieve their goal. They don’t have a high morale here. Call Jane is perfect for where we are right now, which is in the trenches,” she added.

“I think many women whose politics may be a middle ground are becoming aware of this political agenda that has taken away our basic human rights,” she said.

“We have to fight it and we are going to win. I feel like Virginia, my character in the movie, would say, “Yeah, I’m not surprised.” She’d just say, “Okay, I’ll call a meeting. Let’s go, girls,” she continued.