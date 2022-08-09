Signification Of Air Filters

A healthy HVAC system must have an air filter; however, this component is frequently disregarded. Dust, allergies, and other debris are trapped by this thin barrier and kept out of the air you breathe. Air filters like a 14x24x1 air filter require sequential maintenance and replacement. Additionally, it facilitates the work of your HVAC system, lengthening its lifespan and lowering the frequency of maintenance.

However, most people don’t change their air filters as frequently as they should, which can cause several issues. You may save money, enhance your comfort, and improve your health by being aware of the effects of using a dirty air filter and how frequently to replace it.

Implications For Not Replacing Air Filters

Several problems occur within the air filtration system if you do not replace air filters timely. Let us examine the problematic situations you may encounter when you do not replace air filters.

Higher Energy Costs

When it comes to home comfort, a few things are as important as having a reliable heating and cooling system. A clogged air filter restricts airflow, which makes your HVAC system work harder to heat or cool your home. Higher electricity costs result from this, and your HVAC system’s lifespan may be shortened.

Inconsistent Air Temperature

You might find that some portions of your home are hotter or colder than you’d prefer because the HVAC system is having trouble blowing air. Even the temperature sensors that tell your HVAC system to start or stop might be affected by a dirty air filter. As a result, the fan motor is under a lot of stress, discomfort, ineffective operation, and repair costs arise.

Risk Of System Failure

A damaged fan motor and trouble moving air result in overheating or freezing. When an air filter is unclean, the air that would normally pass through easily becomes stuck, putting a significant energy demand on your HVAC system.

Poor Air Quality

A filthy air filter also traps moisture. It further clogs the filter by encouraging the growth of bacteria and mold in humid environments. Even worse, these microorganisms can potentially infiltrate your home’s air and HVAC system, resulting in allergic reactions and other health problems. If left unchecked, this can devastate long-term health, especially in older people and small children.

Dirty Air Ducts

The effectiveness of your HVAC system is further decreased by a buildup of pollutants in your air ducts, and the number of pollutants in the air in your entire home grows. Dealing with the effects of contaminated ductwork requires more time and effort than simply changing your air filter.

Concluding Remarks

The most probable times of the year for air filter changes are spring and fall. In large households or if you have pets, it is best to change your air filter at least every two months. Fortunately, air filters are inexpensive and simple to change on your own; remove the old filter and put the new air filter in its place. Just be sure to check the instructions for your system to determine the right size and kind of filter you require.