Signaling ‘stressed-out’ plants

A University of Missouri plant scientist has discovered a new way to measure stress in plants at a time when extreme weather conditions leave plants with multiple stressors from heat, drought and flooding.

The discovery relates to a once-maligned collection of molecules called reactive oxygen species (ROS), which are produced by anything that uses oxygen, including animals, humans and plants. But Ron Mittler of MU has discovered a redeeming quality of ROS: their role as a communication signal that can indicate whether plants are stressed.

“When stressors from heat and drought are added together, plants have no groundwater to draw from, so they close the stomata [leaf pores], and this makes the leaves very hot,” says Mittler, whose tenure is in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. “That’s why the combination of drought and heat is really dangerous, because the leaf temperature is much higher than with a plant that grows. only exposed to heat. The change can be anywhere between two and four degrees, and that can mean the difference between life and death.”

Plant stress has also been linked to crop loss, but existing analytical research on this topic has mostly focused on how crops respond to just one stressor. However, Mittler said a plant’s chance of survival will decrease dramatically as the number of stressors continues to increase to three to six different stressors. The key, he said, is to keep ROS levels in check. Either too much or too little can be harmful, but an optimal level of ROS can be considered safe for life.

Addicted to science

Born and raised in Israel, Mittler wanted to be a veterinarian during his childhood. But after enrolling at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, he recalls spending a summer in the late 1980s as a student working in an agricultural lab, where he became “addicted” to science, specifically the role of ROS in plants. . Since then, Mittler has been studying ROS.

“At the time, we were trying to figure out why certain cell lines were more resistant to salinity than others,” he said. “That was my very first scientific research problem. But then I started working on desert plants, and from there on reactive oxygen species and blue-green algae.”

The research was published in Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology.

