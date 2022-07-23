Signage for Adele abruptly taken down as failed residency is officially pulled from Caesars Palace

The signage for Adele’s failed Las Vegas stay has been stripped of the iconic Caesars Palace as she moves to an even bigger venue: Planet Hollywood Las Vegas’ Zappos Theater.

The new theater can seat 7,000 fans, while Caesars Palace Colosseum seats 4,100, which some say was unsuitable for the British superstar.

According to reports, Adele will soon be announcing her new Las Vegas residency at Caesars Entertainment to Planet Hollywood, The Sun reported, with some speculating her show will be in the fall.

The Zappos Theater is the same venue where Britney Spears performed during her four-year ‘Piece of Me’ residency, Casino.org reported.

Other stars who have enjoyed themselves at the popular venue include: Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Gwen Stefani and Lionel Richie.

All signage for Adele has been abruptly removed as her failed sojourn has been officially withdrawn from Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. A frame where the image of the singer used to be is now empty

Adele’s final props are packed into trucks after the English singer cancels her residency at the Colosseum, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Signage for Adele has been stripped of Las Vegas’ iconic Caesars Palace as she moves to an even larger venue, Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater

The new move comes months after the singer apologized to fans in an emotional video for the last-minute postponement of her show, “Weekends with Adele,” which was set to begin at the Coliseum in January.

“I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t done yet. We’ve tried absolutely everything to put it together on time and make sure it’s good enough for you,” Adele said at the time.

She partially blamed COVID as the reason for the sudden cancellation, despite many loyal fans handing out thousands on travel, hotel accommodations and tickets to see her perform.

At the time, Adele said she was “really embarrassed, and so, I’m sorry to everyone who has traveled here.”

The January 21, 2022 show in Las Vegas would be the start of a 28 show.

The singer will reportedly earn $2 million per show for her Colosseum engagements, it is unknown what Adele will earn for her Planet Hollywood residency.

Adele fans sit on the steps of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas on the night her show was to open