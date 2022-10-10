Sigma Phi Epsilon closes Miami chapter: Frat boys accused of spiking drinks and singing rape chant

<!–

Sigma Phi Epsilon has shut down his department at the University of Miami after female students complained about having their drinks spiked at a recent pool party where fraternal brothers were filmed singing about raping and murdering women.

Commonly known as SigEp, the fraternity is known for its hard parties. On October 1, the University of Miami branch of the fraternity attended a party at the Coral Gables fraternity residence to celebrate “Adult Swim.”

Two young female attendees reported noticing white powder in their drinks. They said they vomited more than they normally would after a night of drinking, and feared their drinks had been spiked.

Female partygoers noticed white powder in their drinks, which they first thought could be from foam and smoke sprayed above the crowd. They then started to feel sick.

At the same party, boys were filmed singing about raping and murdering women, then raping their corpses.

The fraternity has had a department at the University of Miami since 1949

student newspaper The hurricane of Miami has obtained the video, but not published it.

It described members singing about keeping rape victims in “wooden boxes.”

Several young women who attended the party reported vomiting afterwards.

One, who only mentioned her name as Aby, told the paper she saw foam in her drink at the party.

She then heard similar stories from other girls and on text messages from students about the same.

A video of the sick chant has now been taken off social media, but it has made its way to the fraternity’s senior leadership.

In a statement, the fraternity said: “National headquarters has received admissible information that SigEp members have violated policies and engaged in actions inconsistent with the values ​​of this fraternity.

“We expect SigEp chapters to provide their members and campus community with a safe and supportive environment.

“That’s the cornerstone of a positive Brotherhood and University experience, so we take that expectation seriously and hold our chapters to that standard.”

There are no reports of sexual violence or other incidents from within the party.

It’s part of a broader trend among fraternities to address misconduct towards women and girls that has been ignored for years.

Many other problematic chapters are also closed to hazing of young promises.