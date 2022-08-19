Sienna Miller steps out with pal Cara Delevingne, 30, in an effortless boho ensemble in Ibiza

<!–

Stylishly dressed Sienna Miller stepped out on Thursday to experience a beach day in Ibiza with Cara Delevingne.

Sienna, 40, looked quintessentially chic in a boho ensemble consisting of a tiered white mini skirt and sunflower crochet top on the party island.

The smiling actress sauntered across the sand in black, toenailed sandals and adorned with gold earrings, while a touch of red lipstick completed her look.

Fun with friends: Laughing Sienna Miller wore a crochet crop top and layered miniskirt on Thursday during a beach day in Ibiza with Cara Delevingne

Sublime: Sienna nailed her boho look in quintessential chic style while hanging out with her glamorous friends

Her friend Cara, 30, is celebrating her birthday this week and had bruised legs during the group outing.

Cara wore a red and white tee with a vintage snap of rocker Keith Richards on the front over the top of her swimwear in the back.

But it was the Only Murders In The Building star’s bruised legs that stood out the most.

Boho babe: The Layer Cake actress sauntered across the sand in black toenailed sandals and adorned with gold statement earrings, while a touch of red lipstick completed her look

The outing comes after Sienna and Sam Worthington announced they are teaming up with Kevin Costner on his new project, Horizon.

The Oscar winner, 67, co-wrote the epic historical drama, which will go into production in Utah on August 29.

In addition to starring in the film, he will also direct, produce and finance the extended story, which, according to Deadline, takes place over a 15-year period of expansion before and after the Civil War.

Edgy: Cara wore a T-shirt with a vintage photo of rocker Keith Richards on the front

The upcoming western will be the first time the Yellowstone star has stepped behind the camera since the Open Range in 2003.

Sienna, 40, expressed her joy at the casting, saying: “I am so excited to embark on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm.

“The story is compelling. I am very honored to be a part of it.”