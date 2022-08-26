Sienna Miller opts for a laid back look in denim dungarees as she steps out for a stroll

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is an A-list actress known for her glamorous sense of style.

And Sienna Miller opted for a more laid-back look when she took a walk in London on Friday.

The actress, 40, cut a casual figure in a pair of blue denim dungarees which she wore over a white sleeveless top.

Casual: Sienna Miller opted for a more laid-back look when she went out for a walk in London on Friday

The movie star also wore a pair of brown suede open-toed shoes for the day and carried a beige handbag.

In a good mood during the outing, Sienna complimented her outfit with a pair of gold earrings.

Styling her blonde locks in an updo, she completed her look with a gold necklace and sunglasses.

The outing comes after Sienna and Sam Worthington announced they are teaming up with Kevin Costner on his new project, Horizon.

Style: The actress, 40, cut a casual figure in blue denim dungarees which she wore over a white sleeveless top

Outfit: The movie star also wore a pair of brown suede open-toed shoes for the day and carried a beige handbag

The Oscar winner, 67, co-wrote the epic historical drama, which will go into production on August 29 in Utah.

In addition to starring in the film, he will also direct, produce and finance the extended story, which, according to Deadline, takes place over a 15-year period of expansion before and after the Civil War.

The upcoming western will be the first time the Yellowstone star has stepped behind the camera since the Open Range in 2003.

Expressing her joy at the casting, Sienna said, “I am so excited to embark on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm.

“The story is compelling. I am very honored to be a part of it.”