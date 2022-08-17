Sienna Miller flaunts her physique in a yellow bikini as she joins Cara Delevingne in Ibiza 

<!–

Recently, they ushered in the model’s 30th birthday in style on Friday when she and a plethora of A-list pals partied on a lavish hunting trip to Formentera, Spain.

And the holiday continued for Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne on Monday as they enjoyed a day soaking up the sun on a getaway in Ibiza.

Sienna, 40, flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy yellow bikini as she enjoyed a dip in the refreshing waters near a swanky eatery.

While Cara donned a black swimsuit as she joined her friend and others, including Lady Mary Charteris, as the group thoroughly enjoyed a swim in the Mediterranean.

Sienna’s two-piece had a key-hole detail on the side, with the swimwear allowing her to perfectly show off her tanned and toned midriff and legs.

The Layer Cake actress contributed her beachwear with an elaborate pair of gold earrings paired with a delicate gold necklace.

Meanwhile, birthday girl Cara kept her look simple in a deep black one-piece with gold chain detailing on the straps.

Last month, Cara revealed the importance of representation in her industry after appearing on the cover of British Vogue.

Speaking to the publication about the importance of representation to her in the industry, she explained, “People need to see people like her.”

“It’s also important that in our industry, the entertainment industry, we’re meant to be at the forefront of what’s happening in the world, what people are and what we should be doing, what’s leading.”

“And to be a leader, we have to represent all kinds of different people. Growing up, I didn’t see many people like me. So I’m just really grateful to be one of those representatives.”

When asked about her “coming out story,” she continued, “It’s hard to call it a coming out story because I never really came out.”

“It was more like I just decided to put my cards on the table and say look, I’m in love, I’m in love with who I’m in love with. It didn’t feel like, you know, I made a conscious choice to be out.’

“It just meant I was done being in the closet. I was done being ashamed of who I loved and who I was. So for me it was more just being, love is love, and we should be able to love whoever we want.’