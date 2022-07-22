Sienna Miller displays her taut abs in a cut-out orange bikini as she enjoys a swim in St. Tropez

She is currently enjoying a getaway in St. Tropez with her model beau Oli Green, 25.

And Sienna Miller, 40, looked incredible on Friday as she donned an orange bikini and showed off her toned physique.

Spending time at celeb-favorite Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the actress enjoyed a sunny day diving in and out of the clear blue waters.

Her clear bikini featured a crew neckline and a cut-out design on the side, with low-waisted bottoms.

While Sienna, whose complexion looked natural for the day, let her soaked blond locks fall freely.

The New York native added a dainty silver anklet to the look, while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

To jump! The actress enjoyed a sunny day diving in and out of the clear blue water as her boyfriend Oli mirrored her actions, going in for the kill as he jumped in.

She was caught jumping in and out of a rocky area of ​​sea, full force down a metal stepladder.

As her boyfriend Oli mirrored her actions, going in for the murder while jumping in – put on a bright blue swimsuit.

Sienna dried herself and wrapped a white hotel towel around her torso as she took a walk across the country.

The couple have enjoyed the sunny French getaway this week and seem loved as they take the time to kick back.

Sienna – who is 15 years older than Oli – first stepped out with the Burberry model in February at a New York Knicks match, confirming their romance.

Rising star Oli was the face of a Burberry 2018 campaign and has also modeled for high street retailer GAP.

Although he is also an actor and comes from one of the most prestigious families of the British art world – as his grandfather Richard Green owns two galleries in Mayfair.