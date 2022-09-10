Sienna Miller dazzles in VERY low-cut floor length golden gown as she steps out for dinner in NYC

<!–

Sienna Miller shone in a very low-cut sequined dress as she dined out Friday at the Casa Cruz restaurant in New York.

The actress, 40, looked flawless when she arrived at the opulent restaurant – coordinated with a pair of matching platform heels.

Sienna put on a show that stopped in her glittering ensemble, watching the Hollywood siren every inch as she smiled from ear to ear and showed off a glowing color.

Glamor girl: Sienna Miller shone in a very low-cut dress with gold sequins as she dined out Friday at Casa Cruz, New York’s most glamorous new restaurant

The movie star went braless for the evening – showing off her gorgeous figure while carrying a miniature handbag.

She wore her blond locks in a low ponytail and brushed her face-framing tendrils on either side.

Sienna added a pair of studded earrings to the stunning look, while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

Star: She looked like the Hollywood siren every inch as she smiled from ear to ear and flaunted a glowing color

Out out: The actress, 40, looked flawless when she arrived at the opulent restaurant – paired perfectly with a pair of matching platform heels

The outing comes after Sienna and Sam Worthington announced they are teaming up with Kevin Costner on his new project, Horizon.

The Oscar winner, 67, co-wrote the epic historical drama, which will go into production in Utah on August 29.

In addition to starring in the film, he will also direct, produce and finance the extended story, which, according to Deadline, takes place over a 15-year period of expansion before and after the Civil War.

The upcoming western will be the first time the Yellowstone star has stepped behind the camera since the Open Range in 2003.

Expressing her joy at the casting, Sienna said, “I am so excited to embark on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm.

“The story is compelling. I am very honored to be a part of it.”