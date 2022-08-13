Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington team up with Kevin Costner for his passion project Horizon

<!–

Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington team up with Kevin Costner for his new project Horizon.

The Oscar winner, 67, co-wrote the epic historical drama, which will go into production on August 29 in Utah.

In addition to starring in the film, he will also direct, produce and finance the extended story, set over a 15-year period of expansion before and after the Civil War, according to Deadline.

Passion project: Kevin Costner, 67, will begin his passion project Horizon later this month. The film is expected to be the first in a trilogy about pre- and post-Civil War American expansion

The upcoming western will be the first time the Yellowstone star has stepped behind the camera since the Open Range in 2003.

Jamie Campbell Bower, 33, who plays the evil Vecna ​​in Stranger Things, is also listed as a cast member on IMDB.

Sienna, 40, expressed her joy at the casting, saying: “I am so excited to embark on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm. The story is compelling. I am very honored to be a part of it.”

Sam, 46, agreed: “I am very excited and humbled to embark on this incredible and important journey with Kevin, one of the best and most inspiring storytellers in the industry.”

Horizon is expected to be the first film in a trilogy and is expected to have the same sort of reach as the Academy Award-winning Dances With Wolves, which won 12 Oscars, including Best Director.

The No Way Out actor was so immersed in the preparations for the film that he had to skip the game between Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played Thursday at the baseball diamond Field of Dreams in an Iowa cornfield, immortalized in the touching film from 1989.

Yellowstone: Kevin starred in and helped produce Yellowstone for four seasons

Directed: The last time the Oscar winner sat behind the camera was for the 2003 Open Range, which won the 2004 Western Heritage Award

He did contribute to a memory of actor Ray Liotta, who played Shoeless Joe in the film. The Emmy winner died in May while shooting a movie in the Dominican Republic.

Sienna Miller just finished working with Scarlett Johannsson and Kristen Scott Thomas in My Mother’s Wedding. The film marks the directorial debut for the Three Weddings and a Funeral star.

Sam Worthington will next be seen on the big screen in Avatar: The Way Of Water. The long-awaited sequel hits theaters on December 16.