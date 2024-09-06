Sienna Miller, 42, steps onto the red carpet in an extremely low-cut black dress that shows off her ample cleavage as she continues her incredible post-baby ‘Siennaissance’.

Sienna Miller made sure all eyes were on her as she struck a stunning pose at the premiere of Marion in Venice on Friday.

The 42-year-old actress flaunted her ample cleavage as she dazzled in a plunging strappy black dress.

Showing off plenty of skin in the ensemble, Sienna looked amazing as she paired the simple black ensemble with some chic sunglasses and a chunky silver necklace.

The mother of two, who welcomed her second child and first with boyfriend Oli Green in December, appeared to be enjoying a child-free day as she was helped onto the boat.

The star seems to be truly in her “Siennaissance” era as she continues to show off her plethora of fashionable looks less than a year after having a baby.

Sienna was last seen with her boyfriend, 27, last month as the pair enjoyed a romantic holiday together in Saint-Tropez.

The couple’s sunny trip comes after they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in December 2023.

Sienna already has a 12-year-old daughter, Marlowe, from her previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge, 38.

Her new boyfriend, Oli, an actor 15 years her junior, is just like her: instinctive and free-spirited. In an interview earlier this year, he explained: “I think you either live your life cautiously or you take risks.”

He added that regardless of the success or failure of his decisions, he is finally at peace.

“For a long time I felt the need to prove something, and I can see that reflected in the choices I made. I sought out roles that were very heavy, very dramatic and emotionally challenging because I felt I would probably be seen as frivolous. I’m completely over that now.”

Sienna’s pregnancy was revealed during an exotic holiday in August last year, where she headed out for a day on the beach and visibly showed off her blossoming baby bump.

She later appeared on the cover of Vogue, showing off her bare belly alongside Marlowe and Oli, as she spoke about her pregnancy for the first time and revealed she was expecting another girl.

Two men helped steady the star as she made her way to the boat in her stunning dress.

She completed her look with simple black heels.

Sienna made sure to turn heads with her debut at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

During the rare interview, the Horizon: An American Saga star spoke candidly about how her pregnancy had been “unplanned.”

But she added that Marlowe had been wanting a sibling for some time and admitted she felt “more psychologically prepared” than with her firstborn.

Sienna said: “I was very lucky. I wasn’t necessarily trying to get pregnant. This came as a total surprise and biologically it was something I could achieve.”

Talking about what has changed this time around, she explained: “I have expectations that I didn’t have before. I feel much more psychologically prepared than I did with Marlowe.

“It was a bit of a shock, actually. I hadn’t thought about it, I guess you can’t prepare for that. In my mind, I imagine it’s going to be the most beautiful thing, but I think I’ve forgotten.”

Sienna went on to address the stigma surrounding pregnancy as an older woman, confessing that she had been battling her own prejudices around the topic.

She said: ‘I think people are comfortable with a way of life that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal.

“It’s like I’m an older woman in a relationship with a younger person or I’m pregnant at 40 and that’s irresponsible and a poor girl and it’s a double standard.”

She added: “I would love to get to a point where I don’t feel the need to make a joke about my age and being a mother, to show that I’m in on the joke.”