Sienna Miller, 42, looks stunning in a cropped leather jacket and silk pants as she enjoys a date night with her boyfriend Oli Green, 27, in Paris, eight months after welcoming their daughter.

Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Oli Green are enjoying their kid-free getaway in Paris while cutting a stylish figure as they leave The Ritz on Thursday.

The actress, 42, and her boyfriend, 27, who are parents to a nine-month-old daughter, looked happy in the lobe as they left the five-star hotel holding hands.

For the outing, Sienna wore a ’90s-inspired oversized black leather jacket that she layered over a plain black crop top.

To complete her chic look, she opted for loose black pants that fitted to her ankles.

She added inches to her statuesque figure as she slipped into a pair of sky-high brown wedges.

To accessorize, Sienna kept it simple with a gold chain belt and a variety of gold chain necklaces.

At her side, Oli opted to wear a white striped shirt under a dark blue trench coat.

Opting for a chic ensemble, she completed her look with a pair of blue pants and black leather shoes.

That same day, Sienna met Oli at Place Vendome.

The stunning star looked casually chic in a sleek, flowy pale blue jacket worn over a simple white T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Oli looked dapper in a long coat and white striped shirt.

The actress gave birth to daughter Marlowe, now 12, with her ex Tom Sturridge in July 2012, and welcomed a daughter with Oli earlier this year.

And Sienna has now told in this week’s edition of stellar magazine I couldn’t recommend late motherhood more.

The American Sniper star welcomed a baby girl, whose name she has not revealed, with her boyfriend Oli in January.

“My own experience of motherhood 12 years later is completely different,” the British star told the publication.

‘I am a very different person. People tend to have a lot to say about having babies in your 40s as a woman, but I can’t defend it anymore. “I feel very lucky.”

Sienna went on to say that she has found it easy to balance motherhood and her career.

‘I just finished maternity leave. My baby is eight months old. “It’s great, given all this focus on the female experience in Hollywood, I can take my baby everywhere and they’ll have to stop filming for me,” she said.

The stunning star looked casually chic in a sleek, flowy pale blue jacket worn over a simple white T-shirt.

Sienna and Oli were first linked in February 2022 and welcomed their baby daughter eight months ago.

talking to Harper’s Bazaar Of Oli, Sienna said: “I didn’t expect to take him seriously and I quickly fell in love.” I didn’t think, “I’m going to get a younger boyfriend.” It was more like, “Shit! Why are you young? That’s so annoying.”

‘There is a difference in the way that generation of men respects women. It’s specific to him, he’s very wise and well-adjusted, but I think he’s also from that generation.

‘They’ve grown up on a slightly more level playing field. I see it in both her friends and men.