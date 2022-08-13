Sid Owen ‘to make his return to EastEnders as Ricky Butcher’ after a decade away from the soap

<!–

He played the iconic role of Ricky Butcher in the soap.

And Sid Owen is reportedly returning to EastEnders, after being away from the BBC show for a decade.

The 50-year-old actor will reprise his role as a mechanic, according to The sun.

The publication reports that he will be filming next month with Charlie Brooks and Kim Medcalf, who play his sister Janine and ex-wife Sam Mitchell, respectively.

A source said: ‘Bosses have an exciting storyline planned for his return, involving many key players.

Ricky is an iconic character from the early days of Albert Square and has been extremely popular over the decades. He has a lot of unfinished business. The sky is the limit for script writers. A fall of bumper storylines is in store.”

It is hoped that his return can fill the void left by Danny Dyer after his character Mick Carter leaves the soap later this year.

The ratings for EastEnders are dwindling, with just 1.38 million votes in June – the lowest in the show’s history.

The source added: ‘The producers want to bring the soap back to its former glory, so the strategy is to bring back some veterans, fan favorites and drama. Over the years, there’s been a bit of a bloodbath of lead roles, so bosses have had to figure out which characters are still alive and who can realistically return. Ricky fits right in.’

Sid first played Ricky in 1988 and the character left Albert Square for Germany in 2012.

Speaking about a possible return to the soap last year, he said: ‘Hopefully if the door is still open, never say never.

“It’s a big part of my life and people love the character.”