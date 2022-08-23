Sickening moment thug knocks man, 36, out cold in random one-punch attack

Security cameras captured the shocking moment when a suspect punched a man in a New York City mall, leaving the victim unconscious.

Video released Monday by New York police shows a man standing in line at a cash register when two men approached him from behind.

One of the men, wearing black basketball shorts and a white t-shirt with black sneakers, soon crouched behind the man and punched him in the side of the face, causing the 36-year-old victim to fall face down.

The two men then begin to walk away, but the suspect in the black shorts returns moments later and leaves as soon as he sees the man’s motionless body.

Others in line at Brooklyn’s Kings Plaza Mall withdrew after the attack, apparently stunned by what had just happened, with a woman later seeing the man’s belongings move closer to his lifeless body.

At one point, a guard was able to enter the frame but casually walks past the scene, even though the victim’s body is still lying face down on the floor.

Authorities now say the unprovoked attack caused the victim ‘serious bodily harm’ and he was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police also say the victim did not appear to know his attackers and no words were exchanged between the two before the man struck him around 6 p.m. Saturday.

They are now looking for the men involved in the attack and have released video footage showing the suspect getting out of a black Honda Civic that night in black basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by contacting the NYPD on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The attack comes amid a major spike in crime in the Big Apple, with a crime rate 36 percent higher than the same time last year

The attack comes amid a major spike in crime in the Big Apple.

Overall, crime is up 36 percent from last year, according to NYPD statistics, while crime rates are up nearly 20 percent from the same time a year earlier.

In fact, Saturday’s unprovoked attack came just a week after similar surveillance footage captured the moment when Bui Van Phu, 55, donned a pair of gloves and punched Jesus Cortes, 52, on the back of the head with great force.

Cortes immediately fell to the ground and appeared to be unconscious after hitting his head on the concrete. He suffered a fractured skull, fractured cheekbone and hemorrhage in the brain, with EMS taking him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi on August 12.

An initial investigation found that Cortes’ exited the restaurant, stopped and observed several individuals talking, after which one person left the restaurant, donned a pair of gloves and stood behind the victim.

“With no prior conversation or argument, the person punched the victim in the face before returning to the restaurant and later to unknown parts,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

Authorities now say Cortes was in a critical but stable condition after the altercation, but has since undergone brain surgery and was recently taken off a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the NYPD continues to investigate the brutal attack.

They previously arrested Phu on suspicion of attempted murder, but the prosecutor later downgraded the charges to felonies.

The Public Prosecution Service defended itself by stating that it is ‘still investigating’ the shocking attack.

But New York Governor Kathy Hochul has since ordered that he be put back behind bars, and in a hearing Saturday, Phu was called an “imminent threat to the community.”

His probation officer, Nixa Rivera, spoke at his hearing: “Mr. Bui is a 55-year-old man with an ongoing history of violent crime.

‘Mr. Bui is a registered sex offender level three, the highest level in the sex offender registry. Mr. Bui continues to pose an immediate threat to the community.”

Rivera added that Bui has been living in a shelter for six years and apparently has no family or community ties.

His only job for the past two years has been working the cash register of a nail salon.

Alison Lowy, the Legal Aid attorney assigned to Bui, said public pressure should not have made his allegations more serious.

She added: “When this incident happened, the defendant called his probation officer and told him to turn himself in, and he did.”

However, Rivera said his criminal charges will likely be turned into felonies anyway.

Judge Lumarie Maldonado Cruz has now ordered Bui to remain behind bars without bail ahead of a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Gov Hochul has previously said state officials have reached out to the Bronx DA to “talk about the actual charges that have been filed because … we want to make sure our laws are properly enforced,” the statement said. New York Post.

“But I took action myself. I have instructed the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to immediately investigate whether or not this parole violation occurred. Yes, I did. You could see it happening,” she said.

“This is a person who has been released for life and has been in custody for a few minutes now. That’s on my direction.’

The Bronx DA’s office, meanwhile, said in a statement Friday that it “collected additional evidence, watched videos, spoke with witnesses, analyzed medical records and provided victim assistance.”

“As the investigation progresses, it will be determined whether any major charges will be brought against the defendant.”

Court records obtained by DailyMail.com indicate that the lower charges were filed because Phu “deliberately caused bodily harm and with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person.”

Phu was convicted of attempted robbery in 1991 and is a registered sex offender – who was on parole after being convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint on December 24, 1994. He was released from prison in March 2019.

Speaking to his probation officer after the indiscriminate assault earlier this month, he said: “I’m in trouble. I hit someone and he’s in the hospital.

‘I don’t know if he’s dead. The police are looking for me. I was at the restaurant and I know the police are looking for me.’