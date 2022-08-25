Sickening moment spectator verbally abuses teen footy player as he lies unconscious on the ground

<!–

A mother has called out to punish a footy bystander after he verbally abused her teenage son while lying unconscious on the field.

The sickening incident was caught on video during an under-17 rugby match between the Gymea Gorillas and Taren Point Titans in southern Sydney.

Gymea player Ethan Krause (16) was rushed to Sutherland Hospital with a serious concussion – and his mother Catherine Krause confirmed her boy will never play rugby league again after the brutal high tackle.

But it was the despicable behavior of a “fan” that prompted officials to investigate the incident.

A man can be heard saying, “I’ve got him, I’ve got him… what a blow. He killed him. Call triple 0, he’s been killed.

Gymea Gorillas player Ethan Krause was rushed to Sutherland hospital with a severe concussion after this goal in a rugby league match

He also rudely added, “F***ing dig a hole and bury the cat.”

Ms Krause described the comment as “appalling.”

“This video is not only disturbing to watch…it is sickening and horrifying to listen to,” she told the newspaper. Daily Telegram.

“This father’s horrific comment is disgusting and to be honest, we were shocked that anyone could say that about our son. We’re really having a hard time getting this out of our heads.’

She later confirmed that Ethan was acquitted of permanent neck injuries, but suffered a serious concussion.

Ethan was knocked unconscious before hitting the deck, with a fan taking to the air with sickening comments about the hit

Incredibly, the Taren Point Titans player (in red) escaped any penalty for the shot

He continues to struggle with concussion symptoms and will not be able to work as an apprentice carpenter because “it is not safe to work on a construction site.”

The family will also have to pay his wages while he is at home and pay an ambulance bill.

Gymea Gorillas president Shaun Dooley – who sent the footage to the NSWRL – labeled the rogue footy fan “sick.”

He couldn’t believe that someone on the floor would cheer while a teenage player lay motionless on the floor.

Dooley also thought the tackle was dangerous and was stunned to learn that the Taren Point Titans footy player escaped a ban.