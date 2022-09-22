Sickening moment Florida thug, 36, stabs man whose father he looked after 40 times with SCISSORS

Clarke, who hallucinated before the attack, has been charged with attempted murder

Incredibly, the victim survived the attack and is now in the hospital

Clarke grabbed a pair of scissors to start his attack and later searched for knives

The brutal attack was all caught on surveillance cameras in Lee County, Florida

This is the sickening moment when a Florida man stabbed a man he knew 40 times with scissors to allegedly try to behead him.

Edmund Clarke, 36, accompanied the son of an elderly man for whom he acted as a janitor to The Trading Post at Burnt Store Marina, a family restaurant and shop in Punta Gorda.

Clarke and the victim had entered the store together and were ordering food.

The couple was seen picking out drinks and putting them on the counter.

The entire bloody attack was all caught on surveillance video while at least two other people in the store witnessed the “brutal attack.”

The victim was stabbed more than 40 times in the head, neck and torso.

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office say Clarke was able to hack into the man in an attempt to behead him.

When the scissors proved not to be sharp enough, he reportedly grabbed other knives he found in the store’s kitchen.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious head, neck and torso injuries.

Clarke had served as a caretaker for the victim’s father for about ten years.

The pair had met before the incident took place after the victim picked up Clarke from the hospital afterwards suffer from abdominal pain.

After leaving the hospital, Clarke told the victim he was hungry, so the couple stopped by The Trading Post store and ordered food when the unprovoked attack suddenly started.

Witnesses reported that Clarke suddenly experienced hallucinations as he ranted about the target of an unknown enemy.

It was then that his violent and vicious attack began.

Clarke was arrested at the scene and is charged with attempted murder.

“This disgusting crime is not tolerated in Lee County,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

“I’m proud of the quick response of our officers who helped save the victim’s life, and the hard work of my detectives to get Clarke off the street.”

The victim was flown to hospital, where they underwent emergency surgery.