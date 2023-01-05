Sick pet crocodile on Bali’s Legian Beach horrifies tourists after being dragged from the ocean

A ‘pet’ crocodile has pulled at heart after being recaptured at a popular tourist spot, with some terrified at how close the mammoth reptile was found to the community.

The saltwater crocodile was photographed by Australian woman Deb Schnippins who posted photos while at Legian Beach in Bali on Wednesday.

Images of the reptile showed its legs and snout tied tightly, with a makeshift blindfold on its head as locals stood around the animal.

Mrs Schnippins claimed that a lifesaver dragged him out of the sea by his tail.

Deb Schnippins posted photos of the crocodile (pictured) lying on the sand on wooden sticks he had carried from shore

‘Crocodile currently on Legian beach. Is very lean, spine is very visible and just breathing,” Ms. Schnippins said.

“A resident told me it’s a pet that has escaped from its cage. The police don’t want to answer questions about what will happen to it, will probably go to the zoo.’

Social media users were baffled by her presence close to the community on her Facebook post, but other travelers were more concerned about the “distressed” crocodile.

“How awful for this poor animal, I can imagine how sad it would be,” said one traveler.

“Apparently sick of cages!” said another, while one tourist wrote, “I’d escape too if I was hungry, poor crocodile.”

“I really hope they get the vet before making a decision or get advice from someone with knowledge of these creatures on what’s best for this animal’s future,” said one commenter.

“Unfortunately I think this poor creature will be put to sleep if his condition is as bad as it seems,” said another.

But some argued that the claim that the animal would be taken to a zoo was false, which was allegedly said to “appease the masses.”

‘Never believe what you are told! Years ago when traffic was very busy, we were told that an elephant had fallen off the truck. This is sad and real,” wrote another.

Still others were more alarmed at the creature hovering near the popular party island spot known for its golden sands and dazzling blue waters.

“Luckily we didn’t go swimming,” said one tourist, while another added, “Okay, so we’ve got crocodiles to watch out for now.”

“You’ve always needed that,” replied another. ‘Saltwater crocodiles travel, they have recorded crocodiles moving in from the bays in Darwin [Indonesia].’

‘I love swimming at the pools haha,’ said another.

Meanwhile, another asked why Ms Schnippins was “confused as to why police should answer questions,” following her comment about police withholding information.

“They were controlling the situation,” she replied.

“They don’t have to inform you about the situation if they have it under control,” he replied back.

‘Everyone is informed in Bali,’ laughed another.

Meanwhile, images were also posted on social media of the same crocodile being carried from the shore with the wooden sticks by a crowd of locals and lifesavers.

The sight of the creature found in the tourist center did not surprise other seasoned travelers.

‘I saw one slide down a creek/drain on my way to Denpasar about 10 years ago. Nobody believed us, but I know what I saw,’ she said.

“How can people even have crocodiles as pets,” another asked.