Sick Australian soldier Daniel Keighran forced to wait seven hours for Queensland ambulance 

A highly decorated Australian soldier is shocked at how long it took an ambulance to reach him when he became so ill he called triple zero in desperation.

Daniel Keighran, who was awarded a Victoria Cross in 2012 for his bravery in Afghanistan, called for emergency help when he suddenly fell ill at home in Brisbane.

But he had to wait almost eight hours before the ambulance crew arrived.

Mr. Keighran was eventually taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital and later discharged, but said the experience showed him there is ‘a problem’ with the system.

He was told by an operator that there would be a significant wait, then lay in his bathroom in agony, 9 News reported.

‘I couldn’t move at one point, I was just curled up in a ball just shaking it out.

‘I was very sick … when I call triple zero, it’s for a reason.’

Sir. Keighran said that even when he was ‘terribly ill’ as a soldier, he received treatment quickly.

At 27, the young corporal was on patrol in Derapet, Uruzgan Province with the 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, when he and his Afghan patrol were overtaken by Taliban fighters.

For almost four hours the battle raged, during which time Mr Keighran repeatedly exposed himself to heavy enemy fire to help identify targets and clear the wounded.

Sir. Keighran said after hearing stories of long ambulance waits and now experiencing it ‘first hand’ he realizes there is ‘definitely a problem’

He was also awarded the Australian Active Service Medal, the Afghanistan Medal, the Iraq Medal and the Australian Service and United Nations Medals in East Timor.

Sir. Keighran said after hearing stories of long ambulance waits and now experiencing it ‘first hand’ he realizes there is ‘definitely a problem’.

In a statement, the Queensland Ambulance Service said Mr Keighran had to wait because of the system that prioritizes ‘life-threatening’ cases.

It added that he was prioritized correctly.