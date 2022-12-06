Shylah Rodden’s Melbourne Royal Show rollercoaster crash sees ride operator quit carnivals

The horrific crash traumatized carnival veteran Brendan (pictured) so much that he is now quitting after a lifetime on the rides

A shattered carnival worker has quit his 20-year job after witnessing the horrific rollercoaster crash that left a coma woman fighting for her life.

The shocking crash at the Melbourne Royal Show in September so shocked carnival veteran Brendan Mogler that he left the carnival business after a lifetime of working on rides.

Mr. Mogler was manning the Rebel Coaster roller coaster ride when it crashed into Shylah Rodden at 70 mph as she tried to get her phone out from under the rails.

Ms Rodden, 26, suffered life-changing brain damage and serious injuries to her pelvis, arms, legs and back after the impact threw her 30 feet into the air.

She awoke from her induced coma last week, but her family revealed she is still in a serious condition and may never speak again.

Ms Rodden’s family told Daily Mail Australia that the odds are slim to impossible for Ms Rodden to return to a normal life.

Australians have since rallied around her with more than $20,000 donated to a Gofundme appeal to help pay her medical bills.

Mr Mogler says those who witnessed the accident – and had to deal with its devastating aftermath – had their lives seriously affected by it.

“What about the emotional damage (incurred) to all the employees who worked on the rollercoaster that day?” the distressed father posted on Facebook on Monday.

“After working on rides and rollercoasters for the past 20 years, I will never take another ride.”

The Royal Melbourne Hospital has now moved Ms Rodden from intensive care to a general ward after waking her from the coma, saying her condition has stabilised.

But while the hospital has reclassified Shylah’s status, her devastated family told Daily Mail Australia they are still deeply concerned about her condition.

“She suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, so if people think that’s stable, they’re wrong,” said Caisha Rodden, Shylah’s younger sister.

“Just because she’s awake doesn’t mean she’s stable.”

On the day she was hit, Mrs. Rodden was working at a friend’s booth on the show when the pair decided to go for a ride or two during their break.

She allegedly dropped her phone while on the roller coaster. Investigators believe she walked under the tracks of the high-speed ride to retrieve the device.

A shocking video clip of the incident appears to show Mrs. Rodden in the path of the rollercoaster carriage just before it crashes into her.

Online trolls pounced on the update on her condition, unleashing new torrents of hatred after first devastating her when the tragic accident happened.

The shocking comments cannot be published for legal reasons.

Others came to her aid and beat the trolls for attacking Ms. Rodden, who now faces life-changing injuries.

“All of you with your negative and unnecessary assumptions and comments need help,” said one.

“No one cares that her family and friends read them. Seriously, I’m sure you wouldn’t like it if it was someone you know.

“I hope karma gets you all…”

Another slammed, “We all get it — it was stupid of her to pick up her phone while the ride was still going on!”

‘Has been said a thousand times on every post about this story… But geez, does anyone have any pity?

She had a momentary lack of judgment and made a mistake that changed her and her family’s lives forever. Extremely difficult situation to be in.

‘We all make mistakes. People’s lack of empathy amazes me.’

WorkSafe is investigating the circumstances behind the tragedy with the help of detectives from the Yarra Crime Investigation Unit.

The investigation found that there were no technical problems with the roller coaster. The ride that struck her was reopened a few days after the incident.

Royal Melbourne Show said at the time: ‘The safety and wellbeing of our visitors to the show remains our number one priority.

‘Strict safety protocols are adhered to in accordance with Victorian WorkSafe regulations.

“All on-site rides have undergone rigorous compliance inspections and have passed all required safety documentation.”

Show management declined to comment on whether new safety procedures were put in place after the accident.

Shylah’s father told the Daily Mail Australia in October that his daughter had suffered life-changing injuries.