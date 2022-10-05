Shylah Rodden Rebel Coaster rollercoaster victim’s touching tribute to father Alan Rodden

The woman who was horrifically injured when she was smashed by a slide had paid an emotional online tribute to her father just days before the shocking crash.

Shylah Rodden, 26, remains in a serious condition following the devastating incident on the Rebel Coaster ride in Melbourne 11 days ago after she allegedly walked onto the track to retrieve her phone.

Eyewitnesses said she was carried nine meters into the air before crashing to the ground with horrific injuries.

Since then, her family has been by her side as she fights for her life Royal Melbourne Hospital, where her father Alan Rodden barely left her.

Just three weeks before the life-changing accident, Mrs Rodden paid tribute to her father’s devotion in a touching Father’s Day post on Facebook.

Shylah Rodden, who was horribly injured when she was smashed by a slide, paid an emotional online tribute to her father just days before the shocking crash

Just three weeks before the life-changing accident, Shylah Rodden paid tribute to her father’s devotion in a touching Father’s Day post on Facebook

‘Happy Father’s Day to the most important person in the world!’ she posted on Sept. 4, along with a photo of her family enjoying a meal out together.

‘Thank you for putting up with my s*** 24/7 and always being by my side even when life gets tough!

“Love you forever and one day dad.”

Friends and family loved Mrs Rodden’s loving post, responding with love hearts and messages of support.

‘Oh shy those were really beautiful words…love you, your dad and your sisters,’ wrote one.

Ms Rodden was involved in three other accidents, including a serious car crash in February 2019, and another where she overturned her car after hitting a lorry in January 2021

Terrifying footage shows Shylah Rodden (pictured in black) moments from being hit by the Rebel Coaster at the Melbourne Royal show on Sunday

Her father has been Mrs Rodden’s rock in the aftermath of the crash, supporting her in hospital, expertly handling media inquiries and handling her legal issues.

Ms Rodden was involved in a series of car accidents in 2018, 2019 and 2021, prior to last month’s tragedy.

Ms Rodden’s family have now sued in the County Court of Victoria for injuries she sustained from one of the accidents in January 2018.

And her family is also now considering legal action against the roller coaster operators over the latest accident.

Shylah Rodden’s condition is now listed as serious rather than critical

Shylah Rodden (left) and Anthony Bright in 2015. Mr. Bright has been listed as a defendant in civil suits

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Lalor man Anthony Bright has been named as the defendant in the civil action over the 2018 accident.

Ms Rodden’s family filed a writ to protect her rights against the incident in 2018, seeking compensation for injuries she suffered in a transport accident as a result of ‘the negligence of Mr Bright, on 29 January that year’.

Mr. Bright is pictured on social media with Ms Rodden in 2015, with the pair looking comfortable together.

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting Mr Bright has done anything wrong, only that he is listed as a defendant in the civil suit.

Shylah Rodden is fighting for her life after being thrown nine meters into the air when she was hit by a slide at the Royal Melbourne Show on Sunday.

The slide that hit Mrs Rodden reopened days after the sickening incident

On Friday, Arnold Thomas and Becker practice manager Aki Munir said Mrs Rodden suffered serious injuries due to ‘negligence on the part of the defendant’.

“It (the action) involves a transport accident and she sustained some significant injuries in that accident,” Ms Munir said. Herald Sun.

“The purpose of filing the writ is to preserve her rights should something happen to her.”

Ms Munir also said Ms Rodden’s family may take action against the Melbourne Royal Show and the operators of the Rebel Coaster ride for negligence.

On the day she was hit by the slide, Mrs Rodden had been working in a friend’s stall at the exhibition.

They had been on a break when the couple decided to go on a few trips to pass the time.

It is understood she dropped her phone while on the roller coaster and police believe Ms Rodden walked onto the tracks of the high-speed ride to retrieve the device.

Her father told Daily Mail Australia at the time his daughter had suffered life-changing injuries.

‘I can’t talk to my daughter. She’s going to be in a coma for a while,” he said.

– The damage is terrible. Terrible. She is brain damaged. It’s the pelvis, her arms, legs, back, neck – there’s hardly a thing that isn’t broken.

‘I just can’t figure out how the hell so much damage has been done. Even the doctors have said they haven’t seen anything as bad as this for a long time.’

Police revealed last week that the roller coaster was traveling at 70 km/h when she was hit.

Ms Rodden had to learn to walk again after she was involved in a horror crash in January 2021 when she overturned a car on Melbourne’s Western Ring Road after plowing into a lorry and a car.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car onto the road.

The young woman survived the crash but needed significant rehabilitation to get back on her feet and, supported by her supportive parents, managed to walk again.

Her grueling road to recovery came after another serious car accident in 2019.

A Melbourne Royal Show spokeswoman claimed “the safety and well-being of our visitors to the show remains our number one priority”.

Safety watchdog WorkSafe is in the process of determining whether this statement is true.

The slide that hit her reopened a few days after the sickening incident.

Show management declined to comment on whether new safety procedures had been adopted in its wake.