Shylah Rodden: Friend of Melbourne rollercoaster victim provides a tragic update

A friend of roller coaster victim Shylah Rodden has shared how she struggled with the pain of losing her brother when she was injured during the Royal Melbourne Show.

Gggypo Nawar took to Facebook on Wednesday to urge Australians to pray for the 26-year-old, who remains in a medically artificial coma after being hit by the ride while trying to retrieve her phone from under the tracks on September 25.

Ms Rodden has suffered massive brain damage and is in serious condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

A fundraiser set up to help Shylah Rodden rose to more than $5,000 on Saturday, just hours after Daily Mail Australia revealed it was a paltry $500. It is now over $10,000.

“Shylah Rodden is one of my best friends (she has a) heart of gold,” said Mr Nawar.

“She has always been there for me and is always there for everyone, not just her friends.

Shylah Rodden (pictured) is in an artificial coma after being hit by a roller coaster on September 25

“I don’t know her current status, but ask anyone who sees this to offer a little prayer for her and her family, even if it’s as small as ‘God please help them heal’.”

Mr Nawar said Mrs Rodden’s family is still struggling with the loss of her brother Jason, who died in late July before disaster struck again.

‘[They] were all still grieving – (I’ve) seen the pain this put on Shylah,” he said.

Please people prayer works, God listens. Please pray for my friend, our friend, that she will recover and that it will be easy for her.

“Shylah always tried to cheer up anyone who was upset and left herself to help others.”

The post provoked dozens of comments, with many friends promising to keep the young woman in their minds.

“I pray for you, pretty girl. I hope and pray you persevere,” one woman wrote.

Ms Rodden was working at the Royal Melbourne Show when police believe she walked on the tracks of the Rebel Coaster (pictured) to retrieve her fallen phone

“I think of you daily and send my love and strength to you and your family.”

Another said: ‘Hope for the best. Here for you Gypo, keeping her in my thoughts and prayers. You have this Shylah!’

Ms Rodden has shown some signs of improvement with her condition down from critical to serious.

“Since everyone started with (their) prayers, Shylah has improved every day,” he said.

Mr Nawar (pictured) later revealed that Ms Rodden has shown signs of improvement since calling people to pray

The day she got spanked, Ms. Rodden was working at a friend’s booth on the show when the couple decided to take a few rides during their break.

She allegedly dropped her phone while on the roller coaster.

Investigators believe she walked on the tracks of the high-speed ride to retrieve the device.

In an Instagram post in late July, Ms Rodden described how her “world came crashing down” after her brother’s death.

“He wasn’t just my big brother, he was my best friend, my everything, the person I looked up to and looked for,” she wrote.

“He taught me so much in life, he showed me the difference between right and wrong and he was never afraid to tell me how he really feels. It doesn’t feel real, I keep thinking you’re calling me back.

“We have so many great memories that I will cherish forever, and I hope you look down on me and be proud of how far I’ve come.

Mr Nawar said he had seen how much Ms Rodden struggled with the death of her brother Jason

“You’re gone but never forgotten, rest in peace Jason.”

The show accident wasn’t the first time Ms Rodden had been seriously injured, having been involved in a horror car accident 18 months before the roller coaster incident.

In January 2021, she threw a car on Melbourne’s Western Ring Road after being plowed into a truck and car and was thrown onto the road for not wearing a seat belt.

She had to rehabilitate a lot and had to learn to walk again.

Her grueling road to recovery came after another serious car accident in 2019.

Her family is now bracing for the possibility that she may never be able to speak again as they wait for the extent of her injuries to become apparent.

The GoFundMe Launched by a friend for medical care, therapy and rehabilitation for Ms. Rodden has raised $10,148 of its $20,000 goal to date.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Royal Melbourne Hospital confirmed that Shylah’s condition was now classified as serious rather than critical.

But her prospects of ever living a normal life again are nil to impossible.

Shylah Rodden’s condition is now listed as serious rather than critical

A friend who was in close contact with Shylah and her family told Daily Mail Australia that the money raised from the fundraiser would be used to help Shylah’s long road to recovery.

Shylah Rodden (pictured) suffered horrific injuries when he was hit and dragged by a roller coaster

“People have the impression that this money is only for her family. But people should know that this money is for Shylah’s recovery,” the friend said.

“This money goes to her therapy, her rehabilitation, things they have to change in the house for showers and toilets.”

The reaction of “keyboard warriors” to Shylah’s accident has shocked her family, who remain on a night vigil weeks after the incident.

“People are saying horrible things right now and I just want to make sure the real and right reason for this fundraiser exists,” the friend said.

The fundraiser, set up by Sylvia Dess, a friend of Shylah, was set up days after the accident, but has been largely ignored until now.

“Channel 7 said they had a setback because it didn’t raise a lot of money, but it’s not a setback,” the friend said.

Every donation will help, the cost of changing Shylah’s family’s living conditions, her rehabilitation, her therapy – it’s all they need. This fundraiser isn’t just for fun.”

The friend, who wished to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail Australia that Shylah may need constant care for what could be the rest of her life.

“It’s to help her and her family, who may need to take care of her 24/7,” she said.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Shylah had changed her life after a difficult few years of struggling with substance abuse

“Shylah is not a drug addict, she has been in rehab for almost a year,” her friend said.

“But people are so focused on her previous car accident where she wasn’t even the driver. Her troubles were five years ago. People do change.’

The cruel commentary on Shylah’s accident has rubbed salt into the wounds of her emaciated family, who have struggled for years to help Shylah overcome her battles.

Ms Rodden (pictured) has been involved in three separate road accidents, in 2018, 2019 and 202

“They’re so terrible,” her friend said of the trolls. “It’s like people have nothing better to do.”

It’s clear that WorkSafe is now investigating what the ride’s drivers were doing when Shylah got on the trail.

Shylah’s family has expressed their gratitude for every cent the fundraiser has already received.

‘They don’t care if they don’t get donations, as long as people know what it’s all about and have the right reasoning for it. Not just what other people comment and assume what they do with this money,” she said.

‘They are very grateful for the amount already raised. People are really nice in the end.’

Shocking footage released via a tacky TikTok video showed the moment of impact.

Shylah’s father told Daily Mail Australia at the time that his daughter had suffered life-changing injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Melbourne Royal Show claimed that ‘the safety and well-being of our visitors to the show remains our number one priority’ (pictured, the Royal Melbourne Show)

‘I can’t talk to my daughter. She will be in a coma for quite some time,” he said.

“The injuries are terrible. Awful. She has brain damage. It’s the pelvis, her arms, legs, back, neck – there’s almost nothing that isn’t broken. I just don’t understand how the hell so much damage was done.

“Even the doctors have said they haven’t seen this much in ages.”

Police revealed last week that the roller coaster was traveling at 70 km/h when it was hit.

A spokeswoman for the Melbourne Royal Show claimed that ‘the safety and well-being of our visitors to the show remains our number one priority’.

The safety watchdog WorkSafe is in the process of determining whether that claim is true.

The roller coaster that hit her reopened just days after the incident.

Show management declined to comment on whether any new safety procedures had been adopted in the aftermath.