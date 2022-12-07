Shrinking natural habitats push wildlife and cities into contact

In a bustling metropolitan area of ​​4.3 million people, Nyeema Harris, a wildlife biologist at Yale University, ventures into remote scrubland to study Detroit’s most elusive inhabitants: coyotes, foxes, raccoons and skunks among them.

Harris and her colleagues have placed trail cameras in wooded areas of 25 city parks over the past five years. They’ve captured thousands of photos of animals that usually emerge at night to roam and forage, revealing a wild side that many locals may not know exists.

“We are increasingly exposed to wildlife in urban settings,” Harris said as he checked the devices attached to trees with steel cables. “As we change their habitats, as we increase the footprint of urbanization … we will be interacting with them more and more.”

According to a 2019 United Nations report, animal and plant species are dying out at an alarming rate, with up to one million threatened with extinction. Their plight calls for the “rewilding” of the places where they thrived until they were displaced by development, pollution and climate change.

Those threats take center stage this week when the UN kicks off its COP15 Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday, December 7. Scientists, advocates and delegates from more than 200 countries will gather to discuss the “unprecedented” decline of ecosystems around the world. .

UN chief Antonio Guterres recently declared that humanity’s zeal for economic growth had become a “weapon of mass destruction”. In the face of that crisis, rewilding is seeking a more balanced existence with the natural world.

Rewilding generally means reviving natural systems in degraded sites – sometimes with a helping hand. That might mean removing dams, building tunnels to reconnect migration routes separated by roads, or reintroducing predators like wolves to balance ecosystems.

The idea may seem best suited to remote areas where nature is freer to heal without interference. But reforestation is also happening in some of the world’s largest urban centers, where people are finding mutually beneficial ways to coexist with nature.

The U.S. Forest Service estimates that 2,428 hectares (6,000 acres) of open space are lost daily as cities and suburbs grow in size. According to the UN, more than two-thirds of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050.

“Climate change is coming and we are facing an equally important biodiversity crisis,” said Nathalie Pettorelli, senior scientist at the Zoological Society of London. “There’s no better place to get people involved in these issues than in cities.”

In a September report, the association noted rewilding in metropolises such as Singapore, where a 2.7-kilometre (1.7 mi) stretch of the Kallang River has turned from a concrete-lined channel into a winding waterway lined with plants. , rocks and park.

The German cities of Hanover, Frankfurt and Dessau-Rosslau designated vacant lots, parks, lawns and urban waterways where nature could take its course. As native wildflowers have sprung up, they have attracted birds, butterflies and bees, even hedgehogs.

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and the nonprofit Urban Rivers are installing “floating wetlands” on a portion of the Chicago River to provide fish breeding grounds, bird and pollinator habitats, and root systems that purify polluted water.

Urban reforestation cannot and does not attempt to return landscapes to pre-settlement times, said Marie Law Adams, an associate professor of architecture at Northeastern University.

Instead, the goal may be to encourage natural processes that serve humans and wildlife by increasing tree cover to reduce summer heat, store carbon and house more animals. Or installing surface channels called bioswales that filter stormwater runoff from parking lots instead of letting it contaminate creeks.

“We have to learn from the mistakes of the mid-20th century — covering everything, engineering everything with gray infrastructure,” such as dams and pipes, Adams said.

Detroit’s sprawling metro area illustrates how human action can fuel rewilding, whether intentional or not.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and other structures were abandoned as the struggling city’s population fell more than 60 percent since its peak of 1.8 million in the 1950s. Many were razed to the ground, leaving empty spaces that were taken up by plants and animals. Non-profit organizations have planted trees, community gardens and pollinator-friendly shrubs.

Conservation projects have reintroduced ospreys and peregrine falcons. Bald eagles found their way back when a ban on DDT and other pesticides helped expand their range across the country. Anti-pollution laws and government-funded cleanups made nearby rivers more hospitable to sturgeon, whitefish, beavers and native plants, such as wild celery.

“Detroit is a great example of urban rewilding,” said John Hartig, a lake scientist at the University of Windsor in nearby Ontario, Canada and former chief of the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge. “It has been more organic than strategic. We created the conditions, it became more environmentally friendly and the native species came back.

For Harris – the Yale biologist who was formerly affiliated with the University of Michigan – Detroit provides a unique backdrop for studying wildlife in urban settings.

Unlike most major cities, the human population is declining, even though streets, buildings, and other infrastructure remain largely intact. And there is a varied habitat. The scenery ranges from large lakes and rivers to neighborhoods — some occupied, others largely deserted — and parks so quiet you don’t even notice you’re in the city, Harris said as he swapped camera batteries and took notes in a wooded section of the city. O’Hair Park.

Her team’s photographic observations have spawned published studies of how mammals interact with each other and with humans in urban landscapes.

The project brings them into contact with local residents, some intrigued by nearby coyotes and raccoons, others fearful of disease or damage to pets.

It’s an educational opportunity, Harris said — about proper waste disposal, resisting the temptation to feed wild animals and the value of healthy, diverse ecosystems.

“In the old days, you had to go to a remote location to get in touch with nature,” says Harris, a Philadelphia resident who was excited as a child to see the occasional squirrel or deer. “That is not the case now. Like it or not, rewilding will happen. The question is: how can we prepare communities and environments and societies to anticipate the presence of more and more wild animals?”