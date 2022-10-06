Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals

American Journal of Archeology (2022). DOI: 10.1086/720806″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Stele of the Falcon God and the Head; scale = 30 cm (K. Braulińska; drawing OE Kaper). Credit: American Journal of Archaeology (2022). DOI: 10.1086/720806



The Sikait Project research team, led by Professor Joan Oller Guzmán from UAB’s Department of Antiquity and Medieval Studies, recently published in the American Journal of Archaeology the results obtained from the January 2019 excavation season at the ancient seaport of Berenike, located in the eastern desert of Egypt.

The article describes the archaeological excavation of a religious complex from the late Roman period (4th to 6th centuries CE), called the Falcon Shrine by researchers, and located in the Northern Complex, one of the most important buildings of the city of Berenike in that time .

Excavated by the Polish Center for Mediterranean Archeology and the University of Delaware, the site was a Red Sea port founded by Ptolomy II Philadelphus (3rd century BCE), the main entry point for trade from Cape Horn, Arabia, and India.

Within this chronological period, one of the phases that yielded the most new discoveries was that which corresponded to the late Roman period, from the fourth to sixth centuries CE, a period when the city appeared to have been partially occupied and controlled by the Blemmyes. , a nomadic group of people from the Nubian region who at the time were expanding their domains over most of Egypt’s eastern desert.

In this sense, the northern complex is fundamental to providing clear evidence of a connection to the Blemmyes people, thanks to the discovery of inscriptions on some of their kings or the aforementioned Falcon sanctuary.

Researchers were able to identify a small traditional Egyptian temple, which the Blemmyes adapted to their own belief system after the 4th century. “The material findings are particularly noteworthy and include offerings such as harpoons, cubic statues and a stele with clues related to religious activities, which was chosen for the cover of the current issue of the journal,” said UAB researcher Joan Oller.

The most notable sacred element found was the arrangement of up to 15 falcons in the sanctuary, most of them headless. Although burials of falcons for religious purposes had already been observed in the Nile Valley, as well as the worship of individual birds of this species, this is the first time researchers have discovered falcons buried in a temple, and accompanied by eggs, something completely unprecedented.

At other sites, researchers had found headless mummified falcons, but always only individual specimens, never in groups as in Berenike’s case. The stela contains a curious inscription, which reads: “It is inappropriate to boil a head here”, which is far from an order or token of gratitude, as normally corresponds to an inscription, but is a message that everyone who enters forbids the heads of animals in the temple, considered a profane activity.

Joan Oller says that “all these elements point to intense ritual activities that combine Egyptian traditions with contributions from the Blemmyes, supported by a theological basis possibly related to the worship of the god Khonsu.” He goes on to say that “the discoveries expand our knowledge of these semi-nomadic people, the Blemmyes, who lived in the eastern desert during the decline of the Roman Empire.”

More information:

Joan Oller Guzmán et al, A Falcon Shrine in the Port of Berenike (Red Sea Coast, Egypt), American Journal of Archaeology (2022). Joan Oller Guzmán et al, A Falcon Shrine in the Port of Berenike (Red Sea Coast, Egypt),(2022). DOI: 10.1086/720806

Provided by the University of Barcelona

