Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin make it 2-0 for India in close finish

India 314 (Pant 93, Iyer 87, Taijul 4-74, Shakib 4-79) and 145 for 7 (Ashwin 42*, Axar 34, Mehidy 5-63) beat bangladesh 227 (Mominul 84, Umesh 4-25, Ashwin 4-71) and 231 (Litton 73, Zakir 51, Axar 3-68) with seven wickets

A half-century fighting and defiant stand between No. 8 Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin saved India from a lower-order collapse and led them to a lean three-wicket victory on a spinning and low pitch on the fourth morning in Dhaka. Resuming at 45 for 4, India needed 100 more to win and Bangladesh six wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s five-for gave the hosts a big chance with quick wickets in the first half hour before Ashwin and Iyer used patience, accounted for the low bounce and also scored with a good clip – at over four and more – to take India to take over the queue for the scheduled lunch break.

India solidified their second spot in the WTC table with the 2-0 series win and have four Test series coming up at home against Australia, of which they can afford to lose just one match to avoid losing the last spot.

WTC position as of December 25, 2022•ESPNcricinfo Ltd

India were in deep trouble in the first hour at 74 for 7, still 71 adrift from target, as Iyer and Ashwin came together. Iyer used his straight bat to patiently play out the spinners and Ashwin used a low stance for the low bounce, especially against Mehidy as the Bangladesh spinners stuck to a stump to stump line that had them three wickets in the morning delivered.

Mehidy even created a chance when Ashwin was on 1 and India on 80, when Ashwin mitted the ball to the short leg where Mominul Haque put down a straight chance. Just as Bangladesh made India pay for the missed opportunities on Saturday, Ashwin cashed in on the life he was given and picked up normal boundaries as he got into double digits. He collected two in an over to Khaled Ahmed and finished it off in a 16-run over to Mehidy, who started with a first ball six over midwicket and finished with back-to-back fours to take Ashwin to an unbeaten 42 from 62 went while Iyer sat on 29 on the other side.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought India into all kinds of trouble on the fourth morning•AFP/Getty Images

Bangladesh had raced ahead with an early advantage in a dramatic first hour with a few boundaries, numerous calls, two reviews and three wickets.

Jaydev Unadkat survived a very marginal lbw call on the third ball of the day and Bangladesh’s assessment showed the ball only hit a leg stump, which was not enough to overturn the on-field decision. Unadkat swept the next ball for six over midwicket but fell in the next over when Shakib Al Hasan slid in a fast ball from around the wicket to catch it right in front on the back foot and Unadkat wasted a review.

Mehidy then struck out two left hitters in successive overs for his eighth Test five-for. Rishabh Pant, at number 7, unleashed a reverse sweep against Shakib for four early on, but also looked nervous as he either got out too many times against the spinners or went dangerously on the back foot against a sharp turn. Mehidy consistently bowled to him on the fourth stump line from the wicket and bowled one slightly shorter to catch Pant on the back foot for 9.

Seventy-one for 6 quickly became 74 for 7. Axar Patel continued his 26 overnight with regular strokes to keep the score up whenever he was given width or length to work with. But he also fell victim to Mehidy’s choking line and flat trajectory as a grubber deflected off the soles of his feet onto the back foot and hit the stumps to send him back for 34.

Shakib replaced himself with Taijul Islam to keep the left arm spin threat going from one end and Iyer and Ashwin kept their bats close to the pads and leaned forward to patiently block the ball in a limitless 67-ball spell. With two right-handed batters now, Mehidy’s magic didn’t look so unplayable now, aside from the life Ashwin got. Iyer hit his first four on his 29th ball as Mehidy threw a wide and then stepped out to drive Shakib inside out for a powerful cover drive, followed by a pull for another four to quickly take India past 100 and change momentum .

With India 34 gone, Shakib picked up the pace for the first time of the day. After getting a four down the leg side, Khaled Ahmed almost created a chance with Ashwin’s thick edge past a diving gully fielder, but it also went for four. Taijul came back on, Mehidy tried to go around the wicket and Bangladesh hoped a lack of bounce might give them an opening, but nothing worked.

Ashwin quickly scored 31 of the last 34 runs using four fours and a six and still kept Bangladesh looking for their first test win against India.