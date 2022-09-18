Shoya Nakajima is sent off on his Antalyaspor debut after just 20 seconds

Japan international Shoya Nakajima had a nightmare debut for Antalyaspor on Saturday, picking up a red card just 20 seconds after coming off the bench.

Nakajima completed his move from Porto to Antaylaspor earlier this month on a two-year deal. With the Turkish side 1-0 down in their league clash with Adana Demirspor, Nakajima was summoned by his manager and came on in the 59th minute to try and turn the game in his side’s favour.

He was clearly keen to get involved and without even getting a touch he slid in to try and win the ball back on the touchline.

Shoya Nakajima came on in the 59th minute for his Antalyaspor debut on Saturday

He immediately tried to get involved but caught his opponent late with his first tackle

VAR showed that his tackle was late and high and he was shown a red card by the referee

The worst debut in history? Shoya Nakajima comes on and then gets sent off 20 seconds later 😖 See his family’s reaction in the stands 😬pic.twitter.com/YgMZI8oUT4 — Soccer Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) 18 September 2022

He failed to get the ball and left his opponent in a heap on the floor, with the referee rushing over immediately to show him a yellow card.

It looked like Nakajima might get away with his nasty challenge, but the referee was then advised to go and check the pitch monitor by the VAR official.

Replays showed Nakajima’s tackle was delayed and he caught his opponent on the ankle with his studs, giving the referee little choice but to reverse his decision and upgrade to a red card.

Nakajima initially greeted the decision with a smile, but appeared to be in shock as his debut came to an abrupt end.

The 28-year-old’s family were in the crowd to watch him play and were stunned that it had all gone wrong in a matter of seconds for the striker.

Nakajima went to check on his opponent, but it didn’t save him from being ejected

His family was devastated by the decision, and his mother wiped away tears in the crowd

Nakajima’s mother was particularly upset as she placed a handkerchief over her face to wipe away the tears while the rest of his family looked on in disbelief.

Nakajima was actually the third player sent off on the night. His team-mate Soner Aydogdu was also sent off in an early shower after being red-carded in the eighth minute, while Adana Demirspor’s Yaroslav Rakitskyi was given his marching orders six minutes before half-time.

After Nakajima’s dismissal, the night went from bad to worse for Antalyaspor as they conceded twice in the last 15 minutes en route to a 3-0 defeat.

Adana Demirspor are now top of the table with 16 points after seven games, while Antalyaspor are down in 13th place after losing five of their first seven games and will now have to do without the suspended Nakajima.