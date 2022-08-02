Should you wear your bikini UPSIDE DOWN? Designer reveals clever ways to style the same swimwear

There has been a real explosion in swimwear styles in recent years. Sporty, skimpy, strappy, strapless – you name it, there’s a bikini to suit you (and as a top swimwear designer I’ve gotten to know them all well).

But this summer, there’s a whole new question to consider when it comes to beach etiquette: should you wear your bikini top upside down?

It may sound ridiculous, but be patient. Because when I was on holiday in St Tropez last week, I noticed that many women were wearing their triangle bikinis upside down.

They simply turned the tops so that the top point of each triangle was facing the ground, with the ruffled base facing up, then tied the neck strap around their backs and the underbust strap around their necks to create a gathered crew neckline. . The result is astonishing. It gives your bust an instant lift (always a bonus for anyone who thinks things aren’t as high as they used to be) thanks to the straps that usually sit under your breasts and wrap around your neck like a halter.

Right up (left). And upside down (right)

Worn this way, a bikini will also reveal more of your cleavage because the triangles are further apart. For anyone with a flat chest, this can deceive the eye and make it look like you have more cleavage.

Depending on how you position the fabric and fasten the straps, it may also show a hint (or more, if you’re young, perky and brave) of under or side boob. No wonder so many British women of all ages have been caught in the act. And, as they’ve found, this is a great way to get multiple garments from the same piece – something that will appeal to anyone who is against the troubling trend of fast, disposable fashion.

As a designer, I love it when my clients get creative with my swimwear, and I already recommend that they tie their bikinis in multiple ways, including the four reverse styles described here. I also have a piece in my next collection based on the reverse bikini.

Scoop Neck Crew Neck: Start the same way as when making a reverse crew neck (above), but before attaching the neck straps, layer one over each other in a crotch shape, then fasten them securely. This gives you more control over how much of your cleavage is revealed.

Scoop Neck Crew Neck: Start the same way as when making a reverse crew neck (above), but before attaching the neck straps, layer one over each other in a crotch shape, then fasten them securely. This gives you more control over how much of your cleavage is revealed.

Bandeau Halter: Follow the steps for the bandeau look, but instead of tying a bow, tie a knot and bring the strap to your neck to form a halterneck. Great if you're not afraid to show a touch of under-boob.

Bandeau Halter: Follow the steps for the bandeau look, but instead of tying a bow, tie a knot and bring the strap to your neck to form a halterneck. Great if you’re not afraid to show a touch of under-boob.

Mine will make this look more accessible to women with bigger breasts. The triangles have extra fabric and I’ve added sliders to the strings so the wearer can pick a position depending on how much skin they want to reveal, and be sure their bikini stays in place.

So if you’re planning on donning a bikini this summer, turn it upside down.

After all, there aren’t many ways you can be completely up to date by wearing something you already own the wrong way round!