Should you sleep in different bedrooms? Couple shared ref flag set-up: Carsyn Soto

Carsyn Soto, right, and Ben Schmidt, left, have been told their relationship is “on the rocks” after revealing they each have their own bedroom in the house they share

A young couple has been warned that their relationship is “on the rocks” after revealing that they have separate bedrooms in the house they share.

19-year-old American couple Carsyn Soto and Ben Schmidt from Kansas posted on TikTok that they had recently moved in together but decided to have their own bedrooms.

They told followers that they would rather have their own space and be able to decorate the rooms according to their personal taste.

“At least he keeps his room clean most of the time,” Carsyn said.

But people were quick to label the decision as “unhealthy,” with some saying it was a “red flag” not to want to be in the same room at night.

“You’re not a couple anymore, just roommates. I might as well end the relationship now,” said one man.

“I’d break up with someone if they suggested this,” said another.

“How are you supposed to have spontaneous intimate moments — or are you the kind of people who put that in a calendar — gross and unhealthy,” one woman added.

Others, however, supported the young couple, revealing that they loved the idea of ​​a room of their own.

The couple each have their own bedrooms – hers has aromatherapy and a comfy chair – while his has a TV and desk

My boyfriend has ADHD and I’m NT. We have separate bedrooms, so he can create as many piles of organized chaos as he wants without driving me crazy,” said one woman.

Another woman claimed that having separate bedrooms did not invalidate the relationship.

A third commented that it “sounds really nice” and admitted she’d consider it if she had the space.

“This is great – sleepovers in each other’s rooms bust still have your own space, love it,” said one woman.

“I’d text her to come over even if her room is next,” said another.

Some said the scheme is perfect for shift workers, those who have trouble sleeping, those who snore or those with mental health issues.

Another woman said she started with separate bedrooms before adding his and her bathrooms to the mix.

The couples in love seemed unimpressed by the strong opinions of their followers

Seven red flags for relationships * Spending a lot of time on their phone * Never make plans to meet * Never ask questions about you or your life * Avoid introducing yourself to friends * Always say they are busy * Not keeping eye contact * A nagging doubt or gut feeling that something isn’t quite right Source: Louanne Ward

“It was life-changing for us – we have sleepovers whenever we want, but never argue about crap again.”

The video has been liked more than 420,000 times after it went viral with 2.6 million views.