Should you always use heat protector when you straighten your hair

A shocking video shared on TikTok has revealed the full extent of the damage heat tools can cause to hair – and the power of heat protectants.

The stylist from Stephen Alan Salon in America sprayed heat protectant on one side of a sheet of credit card and then used a flat iron on the paper to illustrate the protective effect.

The part of the paper without heat protectant spray turned black, while the part with spray remained the same

‘We answer the question today, does heat protection really work? I take our neuro protect heat protectant and spray it on credit card paper,” the stylist said.

‘It’s obviously not as porous as our hair, so it saturates a bit heavier, we have to air dry it a bit.

‘I will show you with our flat iron exactly how well the heat protector works. Use your heat protection ladies.’

‘We promise, it works!’ said the stylist.

‘Heat protectant is so important to ensure your strands stay in the best condition.’

Many TikTok users were shocked by the power of heat protection sprays and saddened by the damage that heat tools can cause.

‘I’ve never used a hair protector and I always thought it was useless.’

‘My split ends are so bad right now because of never using heat protectant and putting heat in my hair every single day.’

Other users doubted the method of using credit card paper to illustrate the power of heat protection, claiming that the paper was still wet when the iron was used.

“Now put water on the paper and do the same,” said a woman.

‘Okay, but let it dry all the way through and put on a normal amount too, nobody puts it on until their hair is wet. Just a light tablecloth, said another.

But the stylists were quick to dispel the doubts.

They uploaded a video of the iron on completely dry credit card paper and the heat protectant spray had the same effect.

They then sprayed the paper with water and there was no protection from the flat iron.