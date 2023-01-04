Should UK Covid rules return?

Survey Which Covid-era measure would you most like to see reintroduced, if any? No 3882 votes

Face masks 1338 votes

Self isolation 195 votes

WFH 257 votes

Social distancing 100 votes

Mass testing 46 votes

School closures 17 votes

Complete closure 98 votes

Mask-wearing and WFH could once again be widely advocated by ministers, it was revealed today.

Officials have drawn up a list of ‘softer’ pandemic-era measures that could be rolled out in the event of a full-blown NHS meltdown.

A source in Whitehall claimed the measures – which, unlike during the darkest days of Covid, would only be a guideline – could include urging commuters to wear masks on public transport again.

They told the i newspaper: ‘It would also make perfect sense to ask people who can work from home to do so if the NHS needs all of us to support them through this busy time of year.’

Health chiefs have already urged people with cold and flu symptoms to wear face coverings and to keep sick children out of school.

Similar advice has been around since the government chose to proceed with its ‘Living With Covid’ strategy.

Pictured: People wearing face masks on the London Underground on January 4 after new advice was issued to curb rising infections as flu and covid numbers rise

Critics have said there is no ‘good reason to reinstate Covid-like measures’, with Tory MPs calling pleas to re-mask ‘dystopian’.

While Britain is seeing a resurgence of Covid, fueled in part by the new XBB.1.5 variant nicknamed ‘the Kraken’, the rise in health messages has been driven by the plight within the NHS.

The ailing health service is facing record winter pressure due to the ‘twindemia’ of Covid and flu.

Staff shortages and bed blockages exacerbate the crisis.

ER patients have waited up to four days for a bed. Others are treated in closets, hallways, conference rooms, and even outside hospitals.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 1.2 million people had the virus on any given day of the week up to December 9 in England

The latest Covid daily admissions data shows that nearly 1,300 people infected with the virus were hospitalized as of December 19. The figure is up by a third week-over-week

