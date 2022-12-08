Should investors be worried about stagflation?

The average investor has had a rough time this year. Not only are they forced to struggle with inflation in their own day-to-day expenses, but markets are shifting for much of 2022.

Now they face the prospect of stagflation, a period characterized by high inflation, slowing growth and high unemployment.

Earlier this week, CBI head Tony Danker said the UK had reached a point of stagflation and risked a lost decade of growth. The combination of high inflation and stagnant growth is likely to be felt by businesses across the board.

We look at whether stagflation is already priced into the markets and which sectors will be most affected.

Stagflation is a ‘toxic’ combination of high inflation and stagnant growth

Have we reached a point of stagflation?

Is the UK really in a period of stagflation or are Danker’s comments exaggerated?

Inflation has already reached 11 percent and although it is likely to fall in 2023, it will remain at a high level, according to the Bank of England.

Unemployment rates in the UK have risen slightly in recent months – the October figures show another monthly increase, 74,000 more than in September, to a record 29.8 million.

However, what worries the markets most are the signs of slowing economic growth combined with inflation and unemployment.

The government has already said that the country is in a recession, which is defined as when an economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.

All this suggests that the UK has entered, or at least is approaching, a period of stagflation.

Jason Hollands, CEO of Bestinvest says: ‘Stagflation is a toxic combination of prolonged economic stagnation and high inflation. so at a time when economies are in recession – or teetering on the brink – and inflation remains high, it’s not surprising that the ‘S’ word is currently being talked about.

“However, a more plausible scenario is that inflation has peaked and will gradually start to ease from here and that the recession will be shallow rather than deep.”

Others do not think the UK has reached or will reach a point of stagflation like the 1970s. Blackrock Investment Institute’s base case scenario assumes “a background of near-term recession, with inflation declining and eventually declining to a level of about 0.5 to 1 percent above its current target.”

What does it mean for stocks?

Market commentators may disagree on whether the UK has reached a point of stagflation, but high inflation and slowing growth are unlikely to be good news for equities.

Businesses will have to fight against declining revenues and rising costs that put pressure on profit margins.

Says Hollands: “With 2023 upon us, the inflation concerns that have dogged markets in 2022 are likely to be increasingly overshadowed by concerns about deteriorating fundamentals as growth stagnates and financial conditions tighten due to both rate hikes and quantitative tightening.

“In the UK we have the extra hand grenade of tax increases to add to the mix. All of this will lead to significant cuts in household spending on non-essentials and will also weigh on corporate capital spending.”

An additional problem is that while high inflation and slowing growth are problems in their own right, stagflation is a poisoned chalice for policymakers.

Their job is to control inflation and support the government in maintaining stable employment and growth.

They also need to raise interest rates to try and fight inflation, but if they do, they risk driving unemployment even higher.

The OBR predicts that GDP will grow again in 2024

Keeping rates up to try to keep employment stable risks making inflation even worse.

Vivek Paul, UK Chief Investment Strategist, BlackRock Investment Institute says: ‘We believe we are in a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility.

The UK offered a glimpse of it with higher volatility and the brutal policy trade-off between growth and inflation that the regime entails.

The Bank of England, which aggressively raised interest rates and began bond sales to fight inflation, was forced to step in to stabilize gold-plated bond markets that resisted the government’s ill-fated plan to spend heavily to stimulate growth.’

Is stagflation being priced into the stock markets?

While stagflation poses a major challenge to the economy and UK stocks, could its effect already be priced into the markets?

Given the volatility of markets this year and a clear indication that the UK is likely to slide into recession, companies may already have braced themselves for the worst.

Since October, however, there has been a recovery of more than 10 percent and “equity markets are no longer pricing in much of a valuation discount to reflect the recession/stagflation outlook they face over the next year,” said Rupert Thompson, chief economist at Kingswood. .

“The price-to-earnings ratio for global equities has risen again from an October low of 13.2x to 15.5x and is now only slightly below its 30-year average of 16x.”

Paul, who is clear he doesn’t expect stagflation, says understanding price is critical to assessing the market.

“We will turn positive on equities if we think the damage is priced in or if our view of market risk sentiment changes. Still, we won’t see this as a prelude to another decade-long bull market in stocks and bonds.

In the UK, the negative sentiment surrounding the country’s economic outlook this year has hurt more domestically oriented midcaps than export oriented and heavy large cap indices in the energy sector.

Consensus expectations for corporate earnings for 2023 have fallen and earnings are now seeing a decline. But we think there is more room to run as a US recession spills over.

While earnings multiples have fallen in 2022, earnings expectations for mid-caps have remained relatively stable, suggesting that the sluggish domestic backdrop for the UK may not be priced in yet.

This week, CBI chief Tony Danker said Britain had entered a period of stagflation

Which sectors are worse off?

Hollands points to companies operating in economically sensitive sectors, such as consumer spending, which are “come under pressure from both falling real incomes and rising unemployment.”

Vulnerable parts of the stock market include consumer durables companies such as non-essential retailers, leisure and hospitality, as well as homebuilders and the wider real estate sector.

“Growth sectors such as technology and communications services, in particular, are in the sharp segment, as high inflation is coupled with the need for higher interest rates.

“When investors close the shutters, balance sheet strength and current profitability are valued more than what could be delivered in the next few years.”

Defensive stocks such as energy and consumer staples have performed well and are likely to continue to do so into 2023 in a stagflation environment.

They tend to be companies with strong pricing power that can pass higher costs on to customers without the risk of a drop in demand.

The FTSE 100 is likely to remain resilient due to its high exposure to consumer staples, healthcare and utilities, with very few technology stocks.

The blue-chip index has remained broadly flat on the year, up 0.47 percent, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has lost more than 20 percent year-to-date.

The weighting of the FTSE 100 towards oil and gas companies that in theory should do well if energy price volatility continues.

While oil and gas prices are generally seen as sensitive to global growth, there are mitigating factors in the current environment – the war in Ukraine – that are putting a floor on prices and OPEC+ has so far been disciplined in managing production to support prices. says Dutch.

Government commitments to reach Net Zero have also prompted energy companies to adopt a tight capex discipline, focusing on maximizing the profitability of their existing cost base. The UK’s high exposure to the energy sector is therefore unlikely to be an obstacle in a period of stagnant growth and high inflation.’

Where to invest for stagflation

Due to the composition of UK markets, the defensive slant may benefit investors at a time of slowing growth and higher prices.

Dutch advises Liontrust UK growth which focuses on FTSE 350 companies and has outperformed the IA UK All Companies sector over the past five years.

The portfolio, which is managed by Anthony Cross and Julian Fosh, currently holds 17 percent in consumer staples, 16.5 percent in energy and 15 percent in healthcare. Key holdings are Shell, BP, Unilever, Diageo and British American Tobacco.

He also notes TB Evenlode Income has 28 percent in consumer staples, including large positions in Unilever and Diageo.

While the fund seemingly has 10 percent in technology, a large portion of this is represented by Sage Group, the payroll software giant whose systems are deeply embedded in its corporate clients and whose revenue model is based on recurring licensing agreements – the kind of model that should prove resilient in tougher times. times.’

Paul is more pessimistic about UK stocks heading into 2023, saying strategic portfolios will have to be ‘more nimble in the new regime’.

“The asset mix has always been important, but our analysis states that a wrong mix can cost as much as four times what it was during the Great Moderation period.

“We think heightened uncertainty calls for a return of UK government bond term premiums, and the looming recession not yet fully reflected in valuations is clouding the outlook for UK equities.”