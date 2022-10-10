Should I quit my job: People who leave their employer for new place are paid more

People who leave for a new job are paid up to 10 percent more than loyal employees

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Employees who leave their jobs for other companies are paid up to 10 percent more than people who keep their current job.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that 1.3 million workers, nearly 10 percent of the national workforce, left their employer for a new job in the year to February.

While employees who leave their companies are rewarded with higher salaries, people who keep their current jobs are unlikely to see an annual pay increase of more than three percent.

The phenomenon is called a “loyalty tax” because employees are paid thousands less because they choose to stay with their employer.

Loyal employees are paid significantly less than new hires who can receive up to 10 percent more each year

Employers have been warned that the wide gap between new and current employees could lead to tensions and higher employee turnover at a high cost to the company, as new employees cost more to hire.

An online survey by RMIT Online found that 46 percent of executives believed new hires are overpaid and 35 percent said new hires are the best paid.

Chief people officer at Tic:Toc, an online lender based in Adelaide, said her company avoided “taxing” loyal staff by consistently reviewing data to check for pay differentials.

“We could look at the market and consider all of our employees based on their performance, contribution and potential, and that could lead to a pay review,” she said. Australian Financial Review.

Employers have been warned that a large pay gap between new hires and loyal employees can lead to high and expensive employee turnover

Her company also offers alternative benefits to compete with higher salaries offered by other employers.

“We support (staff) to grow their career at Tic:Toc, because that also gives them the opportunity to increase their remuneration through their contribution,” said Ms. Virgo.

KPMG senior economist and partner Sarah Hunter said it is likely that employees who switch companies will get the high pay jump because they have more skills than before.

“The figure from the ATO wage data is higher, but it’s worth bearing in mind that the labor market was stronger at the end of 2021 than in 2018-2020 … allowing workers to negotiate significant pay increases when they change employer,” she says.