Should YOU high-five children? Journalist claims gesture teaches kids a lack of respect

A journalist has sparked a massive online debate after he claimed adults shouldn’t high-five children because it teaches them a lack of respect for their elders.

John Rosemond, a weekly columnist who often writes pieces on parenting, argued in a new op-ed for Omaha World-Herald that a high-five is a ‘gesture of familiarity to be exchanged between equals’ – as he cautioned against slapping a child.

He explained that ‘respect for adults’ is ‘important for a child’s character development’ and that ‘high-fives are not compatible with respect’.

Someone named Erin took a photo of his opinion post and shared it on Twitter, where it quickly went viral — garnering thousands of replies, retweets and likes, and leaving many people on the app stunned.

“I will not slap the raised palm of someone who is not my peer, and a peer is someone over 21, emancipated, employed and paying their own way,” John wrote.

‘It must be reserved for persons of equal or roughly equal status. It is good for children to see responsible adults as people who exist on a higher plane.

“Making it up” makes kids aspire to be adults, which seems to be in short supply these days.

“The child who is allowed to high-five an adult has tacit permission to talk to that adult as if they were the same age.

‘Don’t worry about why, if you high-five your child, he often talks to you as if you are his equal.’

The journalist, who has a masters in psychology but left her private practice in North Carolina to tour the country as a parenting expert, added that ‘boundaries’ are ‘essential’ to children’s ‘proper functioning’.

He also claimed that children should never call adults by their first names, sleep with their parents or have ‘free access’ to money.

‘Children must know their place. Adults should know their place’, he concluded.

‘The more adults and children mix as if they were equals, the more problematic their relationship becomes.

And make no mistake, the happiest children are also the most obedient. The research says so, and so does one’s common sense.’

Erin, who shared the article on Twitter, said it was ‘one of the weirdest things’ he’s ever read, calling it ‘funny but depressing’.

“My personal goal today was to answer emails, but now it’s high-fiving every kid I see,” he joked.

John’s stance on high-fiving led to an argument between online users, doctors, physicians, educators and psychiatrists across the globe.

“He’s wrong,” one doctor wrote on Twitter. ‘This doctor high-fives patients. I still command respect. Maybe he’s doing something wrong’.

Another said: ’30 years in public education as a teacher and administrator. I’ve easily high-fived more than a thousand kids over the years, encouraging them with affirmations of “good morning,” “have a good day,” “well done,” and “that’s great,” in the process. What a fool I have been.’

Another person called it a ‘bizarre and harmful post’ and criticized the Omaha World-Herald for publishing it in the first place.

“The editors at @OWHnews read this and thought, ‘You know, he has a point, let’s pay for it and write it in our paper?'” they asked.

Another user said they “never” high-five adults because the gesture is “specifically something you do with a child.”

“It’s like patting someone on the head or ruffling their hair, not a ‘thing between equals,'” they added.

“It’s just a fun, non-verbal way for them to acknowledge a compliment or show agreement with something,” read another tweet.

“I don’t understand how this is disrespectful or demeaning to an adult.”

“Here, I clearly didn’t realize that the high-five wasn’t a random gesture, but actually a weighty, solemn practice reserved for mature adults who’ve proven their salt,” another person joked.

Another tweeted: ‘I want to high-five my kid too much today. Mostly because it’s fun, but also because I actually respect them as equals, even if they still have a lot to learn.’

‘Once I said to my son: “Good job” when it was actually a terrible job. Now society is collapsing,’ another person joked.

“My 1 1/2 year old high fives us and I think it’s adorable,” another Twitter user added. ‘But John must have informed me that I have indeed crushed her. Damn it!’

Another said John ‘could have used a few more hugs as a kid.’

Dr. Lisa Lindquist, 35, a psychiatrist from Alaska, said Today that high-fiving a child is a good way to encourage their efforts.

“This gives a child a sense of competent achievement and allows them to understand where to direct their efforts during future tasks,” she explained.

“So please, use the occasional congratulatory high-five when you tell your first graders that they worked hard on the math problems in their workbook tonight.”

A school psychologist from Washington, Nicole Kern, 41, also warned against ‘denying children access to contact with adults’.

“One thing that helps is not denying them access to contact with adults, be it physical or emotional, when the child seeks that connection,” she said. ‘I would never deny a child something as basic as a high-five.’

In a statement to Today, John responded to the backlash, explaining: ‘The majority of respondents failed miserably to counter my opinion with their own intelligent opinion.

‘Rather, they engaged in ad hominem, which is the refuge of the inarticulate. I am perfectly willing to engage in intelligent discourse on the subject. Unfortunately, I haven’t found anyone yet.’