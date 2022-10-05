Should developing countries invest more in agriculture or education?

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A study in the Development Economics Assessment examines whether a typical developing country should invest more in agriculture or education, and at what stage of development it is optimal to invest more in each of these sectors.

The author, Maxwell Mkondiwa, Ph.D., a spatial economist at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), currently located in Delhi, India, proposes and uses a “conceptual framework for soil-human capital for economic development.” it to determine the effects of schooling on farm income in Malawi.

The analysis revealed an annual agricultural return on schooling in Malawi of 3-4% after adjusting for several factors. There were consistently higher returns from schooling in the non-agricultural sector for those who did not live in the home village and higher returns in the agricultural sector for those who lived in the home village.

“The rapid loss of soil health in countries with less educated rural populations is a precarious pitfall for low soil health and low human capital development.” dr. Mkondiwa said: “Getting out of this trap requires consistently high investment in high-quality education for rural farmers, while also providing agricultural technologies that make such education valuable.”

Is wealth in the soil or in the brain? Investing in farmers in Malawi, Development Economics Assessment (2022). Is wealth in the soil or in the brain? Investing in farmers in Malawi,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/rode.12946