Short-term plant-soil feedback experiments fall short in predicting competition outcome of long-term field experiment

Ecology. Credit: CCE LTER. CC BY-SA 4.0″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Plant Research Plots in the Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve in Minnesota. Ecologist Noelle Beckman of Utah State University and colleagues Ray Dybzinski of Loyola University Chicago and David Tilman of the University of Minnesota say that short-term experiments with plant-soil feedback in greenhouse conditions cannot predict the outcome of competitive interactions in the field. They report findings in the October 8, 2022 issue of the journal Ecology. Credit: CCE LTER. CC BY-SA 4.0



The cause-and-effect sequence or “feedback” between plants and their soil microbial communities plays an important role in structuring plant communities. To predict this synergistic coexistence, researchers conduct short-term pairwise experiments — measuring the growth response of two plant species growing in soil cultivated by each of the species — based on mathematical theory. But does it work?

Utah State University ecologist Noelle Beckman and colleagues Ray Dybzinski of Loyola University Chicago and David Tilman of the University of Minnesota measured plant feedback to soil for six perennial prairie grass species in a short-term greenhouse study and say their findings are not. match the observed results. in the long-term experiment conducted at the Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve in Minnesota. They reported their results in the October 8, 2022 issue of: Ecology.

“With the theoretical advancement of a pairwise feedback metric, there has been a proliferation of short-term experiments,” said Beckman, assistant professor in the USU Department of Biology and the USU Ecology Center. “However, few studies have linked the coexistence predictions of pairwise plant growth comparisons from short-term experiments to the outcome of competitive interactions in the field.”

She says plant-soil feedback will change with nutrient availability.

“The pairwise feedback metric is only valid when the two species exhibit an internal equilibrium, but that condition only applies to two of the four possible outcomes of interactions between species,” said Dybzinski, assistant professor in LUC’s Institute of Environmental Sustainability. “To make predictions using all four possible outcomes requires measuring plant biomass in uncultivated soil, which is methodologically challenging and thus rarely done.”

For their short-term experiments, the team measured plant-soil feedbacks in a greenhouse study under low and high nitrogen availability, using soil collected from field monocultures.

“Our research provides important insight into the use of short-term experiments in greenhouses to predict the outcome of pairwise competition under different nitrogen levels,” says Beckman. “Our results suggest that we still have a lot to learn about this feedback and what we can specifically extrapolate from short-term experiments for long-term coexistence outcomes.”

Planting trees is not always an effective way to bind carbon dioxide

More information:

Noelle G. Beckman et al, Short-term plant-soil feedback experiment cannot predict long-term outcome of competition observed in field experiment, Ecology (2022). Noelle G. Beckman et al, Short-term plant-soil feedback experiment cannot predict long-term outcome of competition observed in field experiment,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3883

Provided by Utah State University

