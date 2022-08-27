Short-sighted soldier shot dead Welsh Guards sergeant during training as he thought he was a target

<!–

An army sergeant has been shot dead by a nearsighted soldier who thought he was aiming at a wooden target, a military investigation finds.

Gavin Hillier, of the Welsh Guards, was killed while exercising at night at an army firing range in Pembrokeshire.

The father of two died almost immediately after the soldier, identified only as Guardsman 1, fired the fatal shot without wearing glasses.

A Service Inquiry report shows that the soldier’s vision was so poor that he was initially refused entry into the Welsh Guards and only later allowed to join after being given corrective lenses and reassessed.

Gavin Hillier (pictured), 35, of the Welsh Guards, was killed during a night exercise at an army firing range in Pembrokeshire

The report said that due to rules of medical trust, Army medics were unable to inform Guardsman 1’s line of command that he was required to wear glasses. Instead, it adds, it was the guard’s responsibility to do so.

Sgt Hillier, 35, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, was acting as a security overseer when he was killed in March last year. He was wearing a highly visible fluorescent yellow jacket and a red glow stick attached to the back of his helmet. He also wore body armor.

But the report makes it clear that the soldier who shot Sgt Hillier could not distinguish between him and a wooden practice target.

The report adds that the guard’s uncorrected eyesight “meaned that in order to see the same level of detail as a normal-sighted person, he had to be three times closer if using both eyes or six times closer with just the right eye.”

“On the night of March 4, 2021, Guardsman 1 was not wearing corrective lenses and so his binoculars Sgt Hillier, who was 143 meters away, would have seen the same level of detail as someone with normal vision would have seen at 429 meters. the report said. “With their right eye (the eye with which the rifle was aimed and fired) this would have increased to 858 meters.”

Guardsman 1 had been in the army for 18 months, but was relatively inexperienced in live firing on battlefields.

The report says there were 14 factors that led to Sgt Hillier’s death and makes 20 recommendations to prevent a similar accident from happening again. The Health Council is also conducting an investigation.

An inquest has been opened and postponed into the deaths of Sgt Hillier, of Abertillery, Gwent and Dyfed-Powys. Police have opened a criminal investigation, but no arrests have been made. Sergeant Hillier’s widow, Karyn, saw the Service Inquiry report but said it was too early to comment on it.

Previous incidents on the Castlemartin Mountains (pictured) have claimed the lives of soldiers

After her husband’s death, she and her sons Declan and Connor released a statement saying, “Thank you for the day you came into my life and made me your wife and fathered our two beautiful boys.

“We are absolutely devastated and cannot express how proud we are of you. Our boys will continue to make you proud and you will live on through them forever.

“Daddy, we’re not ready to say goodbye yet, so until we meet again, we’ll always love you. Love, your heartbroken wife and boys.’

The Ministry of Defense has refused to reveal what happened to Guardsman 1. An Army spokesman said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to Sergeant Gavin Hillier’s family and friends at this sad time. We support the ongoing investigation into the incident being led by the Dyfed-Powys Police Department so it would be inappropriate to comment further.”