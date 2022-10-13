Short LUVME Wig Styles You Should Try

Introduction

There is a rise in the popularity of both medium and short hairstyles for women with long hair, such as the bob, the lob, and the pixie. Having a short haircut not only speeds up your morning routine but also reduces the amount of time you spend maintaining your hair. However, it might be difficult to maintain a nice and tidy appearance when sporting a very short hairstyle. Check out these beautiful luvme wig styles before making the jump.

Short wavy wig

A short wavy wig is an excellent choice for women with medium to long hair. It is a great way to add texture and volume to your existing long tresses. If you love the beachy look, this cut and texture are perfect for you. You can wear it straight or styled with a slight bend at the ends. Another great thing about this type of wig is that it works well for almost all face shapes. If your face is round, you can wear it with a side part to make it look thinner. If you have a long face, you can try pulling your hair back to shorten your face.

Short layered bob wig

A short layered bob wig is perfect for women who have long hair and are looking for a shorter cut. With its long layers and choppy ends, this style is extremely trendy and modern. The best part about this cut is that it can be styled in different ways depending on your mood and occasion. You can also style it according to your face shape. If you have a round face, the best way to wear this short bob style is to style it to one side. If you have a long face, you can try a side part to shorten it. If you want to wear your hair straight, we recommend going for a bob cut with long layers. However, if you want to wear your hair curly, you can go for a short bob with short layers.

Closure Bob wig

If you love edgy, bold and experimental looks, a short choppy wig will be perfect for you. This unique cut has uneven layers and blunt ends that help create a modern, textured hairstyle. This closure wig is a versatile style that can be worn straight or curled. You can also wear it with a side part to make your face look narrower. If you have a round face, we recommend wearing this style with a side part. A side part will shorten your face and make it appear slimmer. Wearing your hair straight with a short choppy bob will make your face appear rounder.

Medium short bob wig

A medium short bob is an excellent option if you have long hair. You can transform your long locks into a short and sassy bob. Like all short hairstyles, a bob cut is low maintenance. You can easily style it with a little bit of hair product. Plus, this cut is absolutely perfect for women who don’t have a lot of time to spend on their hair. This is a great hairstyle for women with a round face. Round faces are generally broad at the forehead and narrow at the chin. A short bob can help balance out your face and make it appear longer. If you have a long face, Bob wig with bangs would be an excellent choice.

Short pixie cut wig

A short pixie cut is a popular haircut amongst women with long hair. This low-maintenance cut is an excellent way to transform your long locks into a trendy ‘do. The best part about this style is that it can be easily paired with any outfit. Whether you want to look professional or casual, a short pixie cut wig is an excellent choice. For women with a round face, a short pixie cut with long bangs is the best way to go. It will help balance out your face shape and make it look more structured and elongated. If you have a long face, try wearing your hair back in a low ponytail.

Short curly wig

Curly hairstyles are, without a doubt, quite well-liked. If your hair is long enough, you can style it into a wig in no time. The biggest advantage of short curly wigs is that it requires almost minimal upkeep compared to real hair. To remove oil buildup, just give it a gentle wash with shampoo and conditioner. If you have a round face, you should wear your curly wig with a side part. To achieve the desired effect of a thinner, shorter face, do this. Long faces can be softened by pulling curly hair back toward the center. That will make your face look more proportional.

Conclusion

There are countless advantages of wearing luvme wigs. They are easy to wear, remove and maintain. Most importantly, you can choose from an array of different styles and colors. Now, you don’t have to worry about growing out your hair or waiting for it to grow long enough to suit your desired look. Simply choose your favorite luvme wig style and enjoy the looks instantly.