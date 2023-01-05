Short and Lynn power Strikers to highest successful BBL chase

After Hurricanes posted an imposing 229 for 4, Short cracked Pakistani all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for back-to-back boundaries in the 20th over to increase his century and victory by seven wickets with three balls to spare.

With regular skipper Peter Siddle sidelined, Short celebrated his temporary elevation to captain by not cracking 100 off 59 balls.

Scratching early, Short got two lives from Riley Meredith’s bowling—dropped by Mitchell Owen on first ball and a sitter by Nathan Ellis on 22—and made Hurricanes pay.

Following Ryan Gibson’s early departure, Short and Chris Lynn, who made 64, added 124 from 58 balls for the second wicket to make Strikers’ dream a reality.

Lynn hit four sixes in his whirlwind 29-ball knock before falling to impressive spinner Patrick Dooley during the power surge.

On 20, England import Adam Hose hollowed out to Tim David halfway through, but was given a reprieve when third umpire Eloise Sheridan ruled Faheem’s full toss above waist level.

Hose duly scored the free hit for six, one of three he hit in Faheem’s over, who garnered 22. Hose finally fell for 38 before an even higher high full throw from the struggling Faheem in the 20th over got another free hit, allowing Short to pounce.

Dooley suffered a nasty injury to his left shoulder while diving to save a boundary in the 19th over, exacerbating the pain for Hurricanes looking in an impregnable position at the halfway mark.