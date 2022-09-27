Shorncliffe, Qld: Murder charge is laid as a man’s body is found on the verandah of sharehouse

The victim’s body was found on the porch of his home in Shorncliffe on Sunday

A Brisbane man, 34, has been charged with the murder of another man, 52

A man will appear in court charged with murder after the discovery of another man’s body on the porch of a shared home in northeastern Brisbane.

Police were called to the Yundah Street address in Shorncliffe on Sunday afternoon, where they found the 52-year-old victim already dead.

Detectives conducted a series of interviews and examined the crime scene along with the results of an autopsy before arresting a 34-year-old Shorncliffe man on Tuesday.

He is charged with murder, but has not been released on bail by police and is due to appear in Pine Rivers court on Wednesday.

Investigators say the deceased man was a resident of the property and the two men were known to each other.