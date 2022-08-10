Shoppers use trolleys to teach Jaguar driver who took two seats in Canberra Westfield

<!–

Angry shoppers retaliate against an inconsiderate driver who parked opposite two parking lots at a busy shopping center.

An observer snapped photos Sunday morning of the black Jaguar astride two parking lots in the Belconnen Westfield in Canberra.

The shopper shared images of an increasing number of trolleys being used to block the car over a 30-minute period.

“I love how petty Canberrans can be,” she said.

The first photo shows the vehicle parked (pictured) in a busy car park at a Canberra Westfield

The second image showed some shoppers playing their own awkward prank (pictured)

The third photo shows littered trolleys around the black Jaguar (pictured) over the weekend

Within 30 minutes, as many as five trolleys were chained behind the Jaguar.

The post prompted one social media user to joke: “The trolleys are chained together, around the Jaguar where it will remain for all eternity.”

One commenter suggested tying a cart to the car’s doors, while others praised shoppers for their act of revenge.

Another wag said poor parking was not uncommon in the capital – with an entire social media page devoted to the city’s ‘Parking Outages’.