Shoppers slam Balenciaga’s £195 earrings that look like SHOELACES

Balenciaga has been criticized for his new £195 earrings, which angry customers have said are simply ‘shoelaces and glue’.

Instagram users labeled the earrings’ design “nonsense” and accused the French fashion house of “trolling” with their latest controversial product.

The latest criticism of the luxury brand comes just two weeks after it launched its new £1,500 ‘trash bag’ accessory – a leather handbag that appears to have been designed to resemble a garbage bag.

Balenciaga is somewhat notorious for its bizarre and expensive designs, which often make social media users falter.

Called ‘shoe laces and glue’, the shoelace bow earrings sell for £195 online – they are one of several controversial designs released by French luxury brand Balenciaga in recent months.

The earrings were branded “too dumb to lie” by High Snobiety, who directed people to where to buy the jewelry — or suggested they make their own.

People took to Instagram indignantly about the earrings, saying the brand was a “cult” and accusing them of “trolling” consumers

Earlier this year, the brand, popular with A-listers such as Kim Kardashan and Justin Bieber, also released a new £1,290 range of ‘completely destroyed’ footwear, covered in holes and scuffs, and was mercilessly mocked for the product by critics.

Now their latest invention is getting some heat after High snobbery they exclaimed on Instagram for their “dumb” design, which they said was “just shoelaces and glue.”

In a post last week, along with a photo of the earrings, which are black and white shoelaces with bows, they said, “There comes a point when we write about fashion when we think some things are just a little too ridiculous to take seriously.” .’

The post then slammed the earrings, which he described as “too stupid to pass up.”

It branded the set of ‘shoelaces with earrings glued to them’.⁠

In a post on her website, the fashion commentator directed readers to where to buy the earrings — adding that they could also very easily make a pair of their own for barely any money.

Instagram users were quick to agree with criticism of the earrings — with one saying, “Balenciaga is just trolling on this one.”

Highsnobiety, who usually showcases brands — and sometimes chooses them for their designs — said they “couldn’t let this lie”

Balenciaga’s “trash can” design that the company’s creative director called a “fashion scandal” in a recent interview. The calf leather pouch bag was also outraged and ridiculed online and costs $1,790 to purchase. The bag, shown in black, is also available in blue and yellow.

Another said: ‘Balenciaga is a social experiment.’

And some people suggested that the designers themselves just took customers with them with their products.

One person wrote: ‘The designers sit there laughing every time they sell something.’

However, one commenter said they were on board with the design.

They admitted, “It’s not “just shoelaces,” but the fact that this could work in an outfit — I like it!”

The person was quickly removed by other commentators who strongly disagreed.

In response, one person said, “Bet you can’t make your own.”

Instagram users were not at all impressed with the lace-up earrings, with some saying ‘consumers need to take a stand’

Matches Fashion, which sells the earrings, praised the product for demonstrating Demna Gvasalia’s ability to incorporate everyday items into the house’s jewelry collections.

Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia is a Georgian fashion designer who has collaborated with Kanye West.

West launched his Yeezy x Gap collection earlier this year – developed by Balenciaga.

An item in the new Gap range includes a men’s black jersey ‘bodysuit’ that looks like long johns, complete with built-in gloves for £300.

The rapper and designer has also come under fire for his own designs – featuring futuristic looking foam trainers for over £400 and clothes that look ripped with holes in them.

Demna has already admitted in interviews that he loves a ‘fashion scandal’, following the launch of the calf leather garbage bag, which is also available in yellow and blue.

He told Daily Women’s Clothing: ‘I couldn’t miss a chance to make the world’s most expensive garbage bag, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?’