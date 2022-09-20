Shoppers share the strangest things they’ve found online – including a creepy squirrel puppet

There are plenty of great deals online, but as these pictures prove, the internet is also home to bizarre products that should simply never be sold.

Shoppers in North America and the UK have shared photos of some of the strangest potential purchases they’ve come across while scrolling on Amazon.

The confusing snaps, collected in a gallery at Bored Pandadisplay items that range from the weird to the downright creepy.

Among them are a ‘hand puppet’ squirrel that looks like it’s been skinned and brightly colored hybrid boot chaps.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the most bizarre things seen on Amazon…

This interesting outfit, which will give you the appearance of a large household appliance, is not exactly what an English-based shopper had in mind when searching for Ironman costumes

A skinned squirrel? With its long claws and lack of a body, this hand puppet shared by a US-based shopper looks like something out of a nightmare

Why wear both chaps and high heels when these statement boots, posted by a shopper believed to be based in the UK, combine both in one very bold statement outfit?

This US-based shopper was simply searching for Little Mermaid costumes for boys, so you can imagine their surprise when this ensemble popped up

One has to wonder how many pages this book, called ‘How I made $290,000 selling books’, which costs $290,000, actually has…

There’s nothing like building festive family traditions that you can enjoy with your family every year like wearing lovely matching onesies – preferably ones that don’t have “special delivery” emblazoned across the buttocks, like those shared by a shopper in USA

Maybe this silent mouse works a little too well? A US-based customer certainly gave it a great (and rather strange…) review

In a classic case of an item not looking like the picture, this mug looks like it will change color when you add hot liquid — which one shopper discovered isn’t true, in this photo shared by a social media user, believed to be based in North America

It’s not so much the product that’s strange here as the somewhat excessive amount of packaging, with a huge box used to pack this little bluetooth dongle, shared by a social media user believed to be based in the US

Maybe this product works, but it’s impossible to tell from the before and after pictures, which show two different people

It’s always nice to add an extra level of protection to your phone, and with modern cases you can get something to elevate its look too. For example, a picture of a durable modern kitchen with wood panels