Shoppers rave about Aldi’s Special Buy $30 handheld steam cleaner that can get rid of tough dirt

An Australian mother who works as a professional cleaner raves about an Aldi steamer that can clean up ‘years of junk’ – but you better be quick if you want to get your hands on it.

The cleaning professional, from Victoria, went to the Mothers who clean Facebook page to alert buyers to the nifty $29.99 gadget that’s part of this week’s Aldi’s Special Buys.

She said the “priceless” portable steam cleaner does an “incredible job” at sanitizing and removing years of grime and grime.

“They sanitize and disinfect at 240 degrees and remove years of clutter in places you would never go,” she wrote in the post, and adding the device saves a huge amount of time.

“I can’t recommend steam cleaning enough and there are hundreds of places to use them.”

The steamer had delays in getting in stock, but is now available in most stores across the country.

It is suitable for all types of surfaces in the home and comes with a range of attachments and accessories for easy cleaning.

Dozens took to the comments to ask about the $30 gadget, eager to get one for themselves.

‘I’ve heard they’re also great for killing small weeds in paved/pebbled areas,’ wrote one member.

‘Great for cleaning grooves in sliding windows and doors! Still using my Aldi from 12 years ago!’ a second lyrical.

After being inundated with questions, the poster said the steamer works well for cleaning sliding door rails, carpet stains and kitchen floor grout.

Not everyone shared their love for the steamer with someone who complained that it would turn off every few minutes to “cool down and warm up,” but the woman assured buyers they can return the item if it doesn’t suit them.